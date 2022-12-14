Desloratadine Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Desloratadine Market size is estimated to reach $1,048 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Desloratadine is an antihistamine that is popularly used for acne treatment, allergic rhinitis treatment, and hives treatment. Moreover, the said antihistamine is used to relieve allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and other cold functions. As the name suggests, anti-histamine works by blocking the histamine which one’s body makes while going through an allergic reaction. Further, as per recent trends over one-third of cough, cold, and allergy medicines that are sold are anti-histamines owing to their effectiveness in reducing inflammation. However, one of the major drawbacks of this drug is that it causes drowsiness and loss of awareness amongst the predominant consumers. Moreover, COVID-19 fuelled the demand for desloratadine, as people were stock-piling anti-histamine owing to the common symptom of COVID-19 being cough, cold, and other flu-like symptoms. Owing to the increase in the cases of seasonal flu and the ready availability of desloratadine in the market have been the key factors driving the Desloratadine Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Desloratadine held a dominant share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising cases of allergic rhinitis in the regions. Additionally, increasing health expenditure with growing medical awareness has been a key factor for the region’s position. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers owing to the presence of various allergic conditions and growing medical infrastructure that will aid the market growth.

Newer studies culminating in curing certain cancers have aided the market growth. However, residual side-effects both physically and psychologically have been a market dampener.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Desloratadine Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Desloratadine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type: The desloratadine market based on product type can be further segmented into oral tablets and injection. Oral tablets held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the high availability of such medication in treating asthma and various allergic diseases. In the United States, around 24 million people have asthma, while allergies rank 6th leading cause of chronic illness in thregion. Interestingly, the US spends close to $18 billion a year to help patients in recovering from such flu and influenza. However, the availability of flu shots reduces the symptoms by up to 85%, thereby hampering the segment growth. However, the Injective segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the immediate infusion of the said in one’s bloodstream, which in turn allows for better ramifying of events.

Desloratadine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel: The desloratadine market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online retail. The offline segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Allergies often are unpredictable. Hence, patients afflicted with allergies often rush to the ERs or nearest medical stores to take on medications. Hence, the following is one of the core situational advantages the following segment takes and thrives. However, the online- segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Desloratadine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The desloratadine market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America’s desloratadine market held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical players within the region, moreover, the companies thrive to create new and advanced drugs to counter the previous versions. For example, Desloratadine is a III gen anti-histamine drug. Such advances from their researchers have aided the market growth and presence. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers. It is owing to changing dynamics of the health infrastructure within the region. Korea has been a forefront leader in med-tech, where Japan has been pioneering and researching advanced drugs and solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Desloratadine Industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratory

2. Apollo Pharmaceuticals

3. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

4. Mayne Pharma Inc

5. Mylan N V

