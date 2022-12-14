Clare O’Neil Named “2022 Cybersecurity Person Of The Year” By Cybercrime Magazine
Australia’s Minister for Cyber Security aims for “the world’s most cyber-secure country” by 2030
For the first time, Australia will punch back at the hackers”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercrime Magazine bestowed its “2022 Cybersecurity Person Of The Year” award on Clare O’Neil, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security.
— Clare O'Neil, Australia's Minister for Cyber Security
Just six months into her new cyber role, O’Neil has moved quickly and decisively, driving rapid policy change and showing a fearlessness designed to make Australia a world leader in security, rather than a serial victim.
O’Neil was selected for her success in escalating the importance of cyber defence in Australia’s national dialogue, her steadfast determination to drive real change after the devastating Optus and Medibank breaches, and her role as a security thought leader who is ensuring that the battle against cybercrime is fought on the global stage.
O’Neil has been quoted in numerous media outlets saying that Australia will “punch back at the hackers” through a collaboration between the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate. This will be a 100-person team, permanently focused on hunting down people seeking to hack Australia’s systems.
A Monash University graduate and former Fulbright Scholar who earned a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University, O’Neil’s subsequent years included work as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, engagements with Aboriginal communities in remote East Arnhem Land, and — in 2013 — her election as the Member for Hotham, a multicultural electoral division that spans 30 square miles in Melbourne’s southeast.
Three years later, O’Neil was appointed to the shadow ministry — the group of non-executive ministers whose job it is to observe, question, and counter the policymaking of the government of the day — and worked as Shadow Minister for Justice.
Subsequent roles — including shadow ministries for Financial Services; Innovation, Technology, and the Future Of Work; and Senior Australians and Aged Care Services — rounded out her expertise for the Minister of Cybersecurity position.
Last year’s recipient of the “2021 Cybersecurity Person Of The Year” award went to Jen Easterly, Director of the (U.S.) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Cybercrime Magazine is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and Page ONE for the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics.
