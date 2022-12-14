RNA Sequencing Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. RNA Sequencing is a chain approach that utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS) to disclose the existence and amount of RNA in a biological sample at a given moment, evaluating the continued altering cellular transcriptome. Particularly, RNA Sequencing promotes the capability to look at substitute gene spliced transcripts, post-transcriptional adjustments, gene fusion, mutations/SNPs and alterations in gene expression over time, or differences in gene expression in distinct groups or treatments. As per updates by Thermofisher Inc., the Ion PGM™ sequencer equalizes RNA-Seq (RNA Sequencing). With the Ion Total RNA-Seq Kit v2, Ion semiconductor sequencing produces data that surpass microarray sensitivity, with added quality control offered by the Ambion® ERCC Spike-In Controls. Ion semiconductor sequencing also allows the discovery of novel transcripts, gene fusions, and differences in allele-specific expression, all in a single experiment. RNA from either ripe fruits (ten species) or three ripening stages (two species) and leaf RNA (one species) were utilized to build and evaluate de novo transcriptomes resulting in de novo transcriptome assembly.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America RNA Sequencing Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increased government backing by way of funds for genomics research and progressive RNA Sequencing products involving RNA library preparation in the North American region.

RNA Sequencing Market growth is being driven by the benefits of RNA Sequencing involving RNA library preparation over traditional technologies and a boost in the count of RNA Sequencing grants. However, an efficient technique to normally isolate and process big counts of individual cells for in-depth sequencing and to do so quantitatively is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market.

RNA Sequencing Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the RNA Sequencing Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

RNA Sequencing Market Segment Analysis – By Products And Services: The RNA Sequencing Market based on products and services can be further segmented into Sample Preparation, RNA Sequencing Platforms And Consumables, RNA Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Storage, and Management. The RNA Sequencing Platforms And Consumables Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the persistent technological upgrades in the market. The soaring accessibility of ingenious and cost-effective RNA sequencing platforms involving library preparation is further propelling the growth of the genome engineering segment. Furthermore, the RNA Sequencing Services segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of RNA Sequencing Services like RNA Isolation, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis as a comprehensive Sample to Insight solution.

RNA Sequencing Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The RNA Sequencing Market based on technology can be further segmented into Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single Molecular Real-Time Sequencing, and Nanopore Sequencing. The Sequencing By Synthesis Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the establishment of novel and progressive next-generation sequencing platforms. RNA sequencing involves library preparation. The soaring demand for systems developed by Illumina like the HiSeq and MiSeq series utilizing Sequencing By Synthesis technology is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Nanopore Sequencing segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its ability to be the only sequencing technology with straightforward RNA sequencing capabilities and promoting sequencing of full-length RNA strands and altered RNA nucleotides utilizing a clear library preparation, without the requirement of transformation to double-stranded DNA.

RNA Sequencing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The RNA Sequencing Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (RNA Sequencing Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive cancer research activities and the accelerated development of RNA Sequencing products in the region. The existence of key players like Illumina in the region in conjunction with the increased application of techniques like ion semiconductor sequencing is propelling the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the RNA Sequencing Industry are -

1. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.,

2. Qiagen

3. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

4. Agilent Technologies Inc.,

5. Illumina

