Saint Lucia joins Commission of Small Island States in legal efforts to seek climate justice

/EIN News/ -- Castries, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to seek climate justice for Small Island Developing States, with the utilization of the international legal system, Saint Lucia has joined the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law (COSIS) as its sixth newest member.

The Instrument of Accession was signed by the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre and deposited with the United Nations Secretariat by the depository country for the COSIS treaty, Antigua and Barbuda.

Commenting on COSIS growing membership, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, who is the co-chair of COSIS, an organisation which was founded alongside the Prime Minister of Tuvalu at COP26 in Edinburgh last year, said “I am personally and officially delighted that the government of Saint Lucia has joined this initiative to seek climate justice for small islands that have suffered, and are continuing to endure, the harmful impact of climate change on our countries.”

“Prime Minister Pierre and I discussed this prospect in Egypt during COP27 last month and we agreed on the value that COSIS adds to our fight for compensation to our island states for the damage caused to us by major polluting countries.”

While noting that Saint Lucia is the second country to join COSIS over the last week, Prime Minister Browne expressed the hope that other Caribbean countries would get on board “in our collective interest”. Vanuatu, a South-Pacific nation joined COSIS on 2 December.

He also stated that the organization now comprises of six small island states that will shortly be seeking an opinion from the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), regarding their legal rights for compensation for climate damage.

It should be recalled that wealthy nations are still yet to fulfil their outstanding yearly pledge in 2015 to provide $100 billion to help vulnerable countries adapt to the impact of climate change that they may have been suffering for decades.

Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm climate change has caused to the most vulnerable parts of the world, were finally on the agenda for discussion at the global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing countries.

COP27 was concluded with a historic decision to establish and operationalize a loss and damage fund. Welcoming the decision and calling the fund essential, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that more needs to be done to drastically reduce emissions now. “The world still needs a giant leap on climate ambition.”

“The red line we must not cross is the line that takes our planet over the 1.5-degree temperature limit,” he stressed, urging the world not to relent “in the fight for climate justice and climate ambition.”

“We can and must win this battle for our lives,” Secretary-General António concluded.

Three interesting facts about Saint Lucia

1. Saint Lucia is an English-speaking, developing Caribbean Island nation with a wealth of lifestyle and tourist attractions, making it one of the most sought-after investment destinations by savvy investors looking to grow their offshore portfolios.

2. The island nation offers one of the newest citizenship by investment programmes, where an investor can gain second citizenship to the country via a minimum investment ofUS$100 000.00. Although the programme is still young, it has enviable list of benefits for investors including a favourable tax regime for those looking to manage their wealth, access to better global mobility and the citizenship can be held for life giving investors the right to live and work in the country.

3. The country has gathered numerous awards and accolades from some of the most renowned organizations over the past years. The most recent awards recently earned by Saint Lucia was the prestigious gold statuette in the 8th annual Travvy Awards for Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean.

The annual Travvy Awards, allow travel advisors to vote on the best in the travel industry, and recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honouring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements.

Thousands of votes were cast – from suppliers to advisors and everyone in between.

“These awards bear testament to the high quality of Saint Lucia’s offerings and our commitment to marketing the destination as a premier Caribbean tourist attraction to the global travel audience,” said Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

