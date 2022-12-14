Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the spray drying equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.58%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The spray drying equipment market size is expected to reach $6.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.58%. An increase in the consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is expected to propel the growth of the spray drying equipment market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Spray Drying Equipment Market

Increasing collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the spray drying equipment market. Major companies are collaborating to advance product performance, increase production capabilities, expand market share and develop new products. For instance, in March 2021, Sweden-based Tetra Pak announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation based in the US to advance performance for powder manufacturers starting with evaporation and spray drying. This collaboration is expected to develop a new Powder Plant Booster™ solution, packaged with Rockwell Automation Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its Pavilion8® and PlantPAx® MPC technology.

Overview Of The Spray Drying Equipment Market

The spray drying equipment market consists of sales of spray dryers and related equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in producing different types of spray dryers for different industries. Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame. Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Rotary Atomizers, Nozzle Atomizers, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Others

By Flow Type: Co-current, Counter Current, Mixed

By Application: Food, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

By Geography: The spray drying equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GEA Group; SPX Flow; Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment; Buchi Labortechnik AG; European SprayDry Technologies; Dedert Corporation; Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Yamato Scientific America Inc.; Swenson Technology Inc

