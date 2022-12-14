At 8.4 % CAGR, Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size Worth USD 2.9 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in consumption of oil across the globe and Growing pharmaceutical industry is majorly increasing the demand for Heat Transfer Fluids Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Heat Transfer Fluids Market size is expected to be valued at US$2.9 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. The increase in demand for energy across the globe coupled with a growing population and rapid urbanization is one of the major factors driving the heat transfer fluids market. Heat transfer fluids such as glycol-based fluids, silicones based fluids, and molten salt fluids are used in serving as an intermediary or coolant and ideal for transforming and storing thermal power energy. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Heat Transfer Fluids Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow in the heat transfer fluids market due to the increase in population coupled with the increase in demand for industries such as pharmaceuticals and consumer appliances.

2. The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is a major driver of the heat transfer fluids market.

3. The growing global consumption of oil is one of the significant factors driving the heat transfer fluid market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the heat transfer fluid market witnessed a downfall in the growth owing to the various economic and legal restrictions laid down by governments for across the globe.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Mineral oils segment held the largest share in the heat transfer fluid market in the year 2021. Mineral oils such as petroleum, paraffin, wax and others are widely used for various applications such as fuel in automobile, machineries and others. Mineral oil is cheaper in comparison to other heat transfer fluids such as glycol-based fluids, silicones based fluids, and molten salt fluids.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 38% in the heat transfer fluid market in the year 2021. The growing population in countries in the Asia pacific region like China, India and Indonesia along with the increase in the demand for food consumption is majorly increasing the demand for food in the region, which in turn is driving the demand for phase change fluids.

3. Food and Beverages Industry held the largest share in the heat transfer fluid market in the year 2021. The increase in the demand for cold stored food is one of the significant factors driving the demand for refrigeration. This is, in turn, is driving the demand for phase change fluids as it is widely used in refrigeration and freezers. The increase in the growth of population coupled with the increase in demand for food and beverage is majorly driving the demand for heat transfer fluids market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heat Transfer Fluids Industry are -

1. DowDuopont Inc.

2. ExxonMobil

3. Eastman Chemical Company

4. Chevron

5. Huntsman Corporation



