Report Outlook: Surgical Gowns Market To Flourish and Will Reach to USD 4078 million by 2028: ZMR Report

Surgical Gowns Market Size Worth Around $4078 Mn by 2028 with 6.9% CAGR - Surgical Gowns Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Value & Analysis: Zion Market Research

The global surgical gowns market was worth around USD 2732 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4078 million by 2028, CAGR of approximately 6.9 percent over the forecast period.” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global surgical gowns market Size was worth around USD 2732 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4078 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance marketโ€™s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.Surgical gowns have become an important part of the healthcare industry and have seen a boost in demand in the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. As the focus on patient safety and healthcare hygiene increase, it is expected to subsequently boost surgical gowns market growth through 2028. Surgical gowns are expected to see high adoption as the number of surgeries performed grows and rising healthcare spending is also expected to foster the demand for new patient safety trends. High costs of surgical gowns are expected to act as a restraining factor for surgical gowns market growth and are expected to majorly affect demand from low-income countries and regions across the world. An increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the world are expected to aid surgical gowns market growth potential through 2028. Increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about patient safety and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for surgical gowns market growth. Rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and high costs of surgical gown manufacturing are major factors that influence surgical gowns market potential. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the surgical gown market. The sudden emergence of coronavirus infections and the realization of a global pandemic created a sudden increase in demand for hospital supplies. To control the coronavirus infection spread healthcare professionals had to utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) kits that include surgical gowns. The surgical gowns market saw an upward trend in the pandemic and is expected to follow the same through the post-pandemic era as well. The surgical gowns market was one of the few markets that benefitted from the pandemic situation on a global scale.The global surgical gowns market is segregated based on type, usage pattern, end user, and region. Based on usage patterns, the global market is distinguished into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The reusable surgical drapes & gowns segment is predicted to hold a bright outlook in the global surgical gowns market through 2028. Increasing focus on reducing medical waste and ensuring sustainability the popularity of reusable gowns is gaining impetus and this is expected to make it a dominant segment through 2028. The North American region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global surgical gowns market and is anticipated to provide highly lucrative opportunities for surgical gown companies. Rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, increasing focus on patient safety, highly lucrative healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and rising geriatric population are some major factors that favor surgical gowns market growth through 2028. The United States and Canada are expected to be leading countries in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record surgical gowns market growth at the fastest CAGR on a global scale over the forecast period. Emerging economies of China and India are expected to offer highly lucrative opportunities and are anticipated to see high demand for surgical gowns over the forecast period. Key players functioning in the global surgical gowns market include J.GrupA Medical ProductsHalyard Health Inc.Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.Johnson & JohnsonLohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KGMedline Industries Inc.Molnlycke Health CareNUREL MEDIKAL SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETIPaul Hartmann AGPRIMED Medical Products, Inc.Priontex (PTY) LTDSurgiene Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ahlstrom-Munksjรถ
Alan Medical
Cardinal Health, INC.
FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD.
Garmex Andrzej Jafiszow
Wojciech Kaminski sp. J.
GrupA Medical Products
Halyard Health Inc.
Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
Medline Industries Inc.
Molnlycke Health Care
NUREL MEDIKAL SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
Paul Hartmann AG
PRIMED Medical Products, Inc.
Priontex (PTY) LTD
Surgiene Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.
TIDI Products LLC
Vygon S.A.
3M Company
Others.

Recent developments:
In August 2021, Precision Textiles a leading provider and supplier of fabrics in the healthcare and automotive industry announced the expansion of its sustainable product portfolio by providing an eco-friendly fabric for medical isolation gowns and surgical gowns.

The global surgical gowns market is segmented as follows:

By Type
Surgical Drapes
Surgical Gowns

By Usage Pattern
Disposable Surgical Drapes & Gowns
Reusable Surgical Drapes & Gowns

By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users

By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa