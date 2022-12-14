Food & Beverages Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food & Beverages Global Market Size is estimated to reach $7,464.2 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food & beverages market experiences growth with changing consumer habits, increasing number of shopping malls, out-of-town retail parks and retail stores. According to food navigator, the sale of natural and organic food & beverages would surpass $300 billion by 2024 and $400 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market. Such high demand for organic food & beverages fuels market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027. The food and beverage global market is known for innovative, healthy and tasty food and drinks. The food & beverages global market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages (carbonated soft drinks and caffeinated drinks), grain products, bakery & confectionery (snack foods, baked goods and staple food), frozen, canned & dried food, dairy food, meat, poultry & seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils & general food, animal and pet food, tobacco products and other products. Furthermore, the presence of leading market players across the globe and their innovative product launches and leading trend of ‘try it’ fuels market growth. According to Forbes 2022 report, Nestle is at top of the food & beverage industry with more than $93 billion in sales and PepsiCo stands second on the list. In February 2022, Nestle announced the purchase of the majority of stakes in Organ, a leader in plant-based nutrition. Also, one of the top global companies, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, makes a $50 million investment in the St. Louis brewery in the U.S. Such innovative product launches and expansion of key market companies help fuel the growth of the Food & Beverages Global Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the large consumer base and changing lifestyle of consumers. These factors boost the growth of the Food & Beverages Global Market size.

2. The Food & Beverages Global Market is predicted to grow due to the increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, snack foods, baked goods, staple food and caffeinated drinks.

3. However, the high competition and strict regulatory authority are major restrictions that may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Food & Beverages Global Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Organic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to increasing consumer awareness about the bad effect of pesticides and insecticides used in conventional farm practice. Owing to the higher nutritious properties of conventional food and health benefit, most consumers preferred organic food & beverages. According to food navigator, the sale of natural and organic food & beverages would surpass $300 billion by 2024 and $400 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market. Such high demand for organic Food & Beverages fuels market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Most of the market players who produce food & beverage products sell their products with the help of distributors and retailers. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the food service and retail sales in April 2022 were $677.7 billion and there were 279,611 retail businesses in the U.S. in 2022. Such increasing sales by retail stores, such as supermarkets and the growing number of retail businesses drive the growth of the Food & Beverages Global Market Share.

3. E-commerce is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the high penetration of the internet across the world and the presence of key market players and leading online retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Alde on the web. global e-commerce sales hiked above $26.7 trillion owing to COVID-19. According to Forbes, e-commerce would account for 20.4% of global retail sales by the end of 2022. Such increasing preference for e-commerce by consumers fuels the growth of the Food & Beverages Global Market Share over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. the increasing number of products such as carbonated soft drinks, snack foods, baked goods, staple food and caffeinated drinks in this region leads to market growth. According to a report by Kantar, based on interviews with 12,000 Chinese consumers living in Tier-1 to 6 cities, aged from 18 to 60 years old, 64% of consumers are concerned about healthy food and food safety. 56% reported that eating or drinking becomes a way to relieve emotional tension.

5. Also, in March 2021, European Commission launched new legislation about the action plan for organic production, which helps to boost the organic food and beverage market in Europe. According to a report published by the United States Department of Agriculture, sell of organic goods in Europe reach $56.5 billion with a 15% increase year over year in 2020. Such high consumer preference for organic products and high per capita income help fuel the growth of Food & Beverages Global Market Share over the forecast period 2022-2027.

6. According to the country’s economy, the U.S. per capita GDP is $16,359 which is higher than last year’s $2,553. It is a vital contributor to the overall industry expansion. Unhealthy ingredients, such as chemical formulas of synthetic chemicals, are not listed on clean labels. In 2021, sales of clean label ingredients like natural colors & flavors, fruits & vegetables, starch and sweeteners go up to $38.8 billion. FDA recalls 50+ food & beverage products from the market. Also, the shortage of skilled labor is one of the biggest challenges in the food and beverage industry. As per Food Network Magazine, 130,000 jobs in packaged goods industry in the U.S. remain vacant in 2021. Such strict regulations and a lack of skilled labor in the Food & Beverage industry may hamper market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food & Beverages industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. JBS S.A.

3. PepsiCo Inc.

4. Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/NV

5. Tyson Foods Inc.

