Bioprosthetics Market Size Worth US$ 11.13 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Bioprosthetics Market was estimated at US$ 4.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 11.13 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 10.84% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Recommendations of bioprosthetics in cardiovascular disorders are increasing market potential.

The global bioprosthetics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: by type, by application, and by region.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as aortic valve stenosis, and mitral insufficiency is the major factor propelling the market growth. Recommendation of bioprosthetics by physicians has significantly increased in most instances. Moreover, the key benefit of biological valves is that there is less chance for clots formation, reducing the need for ongoing anticoagulant therapy.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The global bioprosthetics market according to type is bifurcated into:

Allografts

Porcine

Bovine

Xenografts

Among these the xenografts dominated the market in 2021. Whereas porcine segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the coming years. Bioprosthetic xenografts are mostly in great demand for treating cardiovascular diseases. Scientists and cardiac surgeons started to suggest using xenografts as a possible alternative to human heart valves. The use of xenograft tissue to create a heart valve has several advantages, and it is possible to create an endless supply of valves of various sizes. Porcine valve tissues are both crosslinked in low glutaraldehyde concentrations to reduce their antigenicity and to stabilize tissue against proteolytic degradation that would otherwise take place after implantation into the recipient. Allografts prosthesis is characterized by higher implant survival and functional performance, which has improved the long-term outcome.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

The cardiovascular and plastic surgery segments make up the majority of the global bioprosthetics market. The primary driver of the segment's growth is a significant increase in the number of patients. Additionally, because they do not need lifelong warfarin therapy. Glutaraldehyde is used to cross-link bioprosthetic valves in order to reduce immunogenicity and ensure chemical stability. The category for plastic surgery and wound healing is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is related to the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global bioprosthetics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the market in 2021. The region is majorly influenced by the increasing prevalence of heart diseases. Moreover, demand for minimally invasive techniques is increasing the demand of bioprosthetics in North America. Europe is the second leading region in global bioprosthetics market. Presence of many market players in the region, and their new strategies such as introduction of novel products is positively impacting the market. For instance, Perceval S suturless valve by Sorin corporation is widely available in Europe. Asia pacific is expected to show high growth in coming years.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the bioprosthetics market are:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Labcor Laboratories Ltd.

Medtronic plc.

Getinge Group

CryoLife, Inc

Sorin Group

Ethicon, Inc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

LifeCell International

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

