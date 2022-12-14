Protein Labeling Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Mass Spectrometry Is Expediting Quantitative Proteomics Which Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Protein Labeling Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Protein Labeling Market size is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Protein labeling indicates the utilization of suitable molecular labels to discover or purify the labeled protein and its binding partners. Protein labeling applies a short tag to lessen the disruption of protein folding and function. Biotinylation, also termed as biotin tagging/labeling, is the technique of affixing biotin to a protein molecule and added macromolecules. The technique of photoaffinity labeling allows the direct investigation of target protein by way of a covalent bond established between a ligand and its particular receptor. The photoaffinity labeling, therefore, is implemented in two phases of drug discovery and development procedures. Labeling approaches lead to the covalent adherence of distinct molecules, inclusive of biotin, reporter enzymes, fluorophores and radioactive isotopes, to the target protein or nucleotide sequence. Radioactive labeling most typically involves proteins being radioactively labeled with 35S owing to the reduced-energy beta emissions being comparatively safe to cells, yet effortlessly discernible. Enzymatic labeling is a technique utilized in bioanalysis in which chemical markers are arranged on molecules inside a material. The burgeoning technological progress and the boost in spend on R&D resulting in the decrease of complication in procedures for protein labelling by firms in conjunction with enhancement in current technologies are set to propel the growth of the Protein Labeling Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Protein Labeling Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Protein Labeling Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the strongly established and methodical healthcare industry with protein labeling techniques like biotin labeling and the soaring inspiration for research and development in the North American region.

Protein Labeling Market growth is being driven by the heightening research on the protein binding mechanism by way of specially-designed fields of studies, like proteomics and protein chemistry and the increased application of protein labelling techniques like enzymatic labelling and radioactive labeling. However, the rising competition in the Protein Labeling Market and the dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors hampering the growth of Protein Labeling Market.

Protein Labeling Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Protein Labeling Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Protein Labeling Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Protein Labeling Market based on product can be further segmented into Reagents & Kits, Services and Others. The Reagents & Kits Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increase in the count of labeling agents and genetically engineered labels being detected. Biotin peg linkers (reagents) are convenient biotinylation reagents in nonradioactive purification, discovery, immobilization, labeling and targeting. Furthermore, the Services segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increased applications of protein labeling techniques like biotin labeling, enzymatic labeling and fluorescent labeling.

Protein Labeling Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Protein Labeling Market based on application can be further segmented into Immunological Techniques, Cell-Based Assays, Fluorescence Microscopy, Protein Microarrays and Mass Spectroscopy. The Fluorescence Microscopy Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increased application of fluorescent tagging or labeling, utilizing a reactive derivative of a fluorescent molecule termed fluorophore. Protein labeling includes the application of labeling techniques like enzymatic labeling and radioactive labeling. The extensive application of fluorescent proteins in immunochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), cell tracing, receptor labelling and fluorescence spectroscopy is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Mass Spectroscopy segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the benefits of mass spectroscopy like it being a very quick, accurate and sensitive technique and its ability to recognize unknown constituents in a sample solution.

Protein Labeling Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Protein Labeling Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Protein Labeling Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring growth of protein labelling involving techniques like radioactive labeling as a sector of research owing to the extensive collection of applications in the North American region. The existence of supportive policies backing this kind of research, the surging acceptance in personalized medicine and genomic sequencing are further propelling the growth of protein labeling market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Protein Labeling Industry are -

1. GE Healthcare

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

3. Merck KGaA

4. Perkinelmer Inc

5. LI-COR Biosciences

