Rod J. Rohrich, Honored Among the Best Plastic Surgeons in the United States in Castle Connolly's Top Doctors Program

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been honored by his peers as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States by Castle Connolly's Top Doctor program.

For over 30 years, the program, which is designed to help patients find the best healthcare providers in established medical specialties such as plastic surgery, carefully screens and selects physicians through a rigorous peer review process.

During the nomination process, Castle Connolly contacts more than 50,000 licensed healthcare professionals nationwide to obtain nominations and feedback about the best doctors practicing in the United States today. They are asked to identify and nominate the most outstanding physicians in their medical specialty which they consider to be top doctors in their region, or nationwide. In this program, self-nominations are strictly forbidden.

A physician-led team of researchers reviews each nominee and checks the candidate's background, medical education, board certification status, hospital privileges, educational appointments, and professional recognitions and achievements. The group also reviews malpractice and disciplinary history to further screen the candidates. The final award recipients are selected by Castle Connolly editors together with the research team.

"This award is especially significant, in part, because it is primarily derived though peer nomination," says Dr. Rohrich. "The peer review process is an important component of reliable medical information."

A well-known advocate for patient safety, Dr. Rohrich lectures frequently around the world at surgical conferences and educational meetings promoting safe and effective as well as innovative plastic surgery practices. Dr. Rohrich serves as chairman for the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting and its partner conference, the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting. He has been ranked as the best plastic surgeon in the United States for both rhinoplasty and facelifts by Newsweek magazine.

"I am honored to have been selected as a Top Doctor," says Dr. Rohrich. "These types of awards are valuable tools that can help patients find well qualified physicians within a given medical specialty all around the world. Patients should always do their research and choose their surgeon carefully. Make sure he or she is board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties, and has the expertise and the experience to deliver a safe and satisfactory outcome."



About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.

