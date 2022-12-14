Pulp & Paper Market worth $383 billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 1.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging material acts as a driver for the Pulp & Paper Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pulp & Paper Market size is forecast to reach $383 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of pulp & paper in various applications such as packaging, construction, hygienic paper, printing, and more. Paper & pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material prepared from wood, fiber crops, waste paper, or rags by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibers. The industry plays an important role in socio-economic, as well as sustainable environmental development. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18824/pulp-and-paper-market



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pulp & Paper Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the pulp & paper market, owing to the increasing demand for commercial printing and food packaging in the region. The rising population and increasing urbanization in APAC is the major factor driving the demand for commercial printing and food packaging.

2. Owing to increasing environmental concerns across the world along with the rising need to reduce toxic emissions; fiber crops based recycled paper packaging is being extensively used to manufacture hygienic paper. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth, during the forecast period.

3. A rise in the demand for paper packaging, owing to growing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastic on the environment along with the eco-friendly nature of fiber crops based paper packaging, is also projected to flourish the pulp & paper industry.

4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which the demand for personal care and food packaging have decreased, which is hampering the pulp & paper market growth.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18824



Segmental Analysis:

1. The pulping process segment held the largest share in the pulp & paper market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. The main source of effluent in the production process is pulping. This method allows cellulose fibers to be isolated and impurities to be removed.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the pulp & paper market in 2020 up to 36%, owing to the increasing demand for pulp & paper from the packaging industry in the region. The rise in e-commerce, food and beverage industry, automotive, health, and cosmetic industry is contributing to the increasing packaging industry of China.

3. The packaging segment held the largest share in the pulp & paper market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of plant-based additives packaging such as pulp & paper in food, beverages, hygienic paper, and cosmetics

4. There are various factors as to why the demand for green packaging materials is increasing globally in recent years. Eco-friendly packaging materials such as paper releases fewer carbon emissions during production than traditional packaging does, and it also uses fewer energy-heavy resources.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pulp & Paper Industry are -

1. International Paper

2. Georgia-Pacific Corporation

3. Nine Dragon Paper Ltd

4. Stora Enso Oyj

5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Click on the following link to buy the Pulp & Paper Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18824



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Chemical Pulp Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15782/chemical-pulp-market.html

B. Paper Coating Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7521/paper-coating-additives-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062