Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Presents the Third Biennial Joseph G. McCarthy Endowed Lectureship

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Lectures at Dallas Rhinoplasty and Cosmetic Meeting

Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, delivers esteemed Lectureship at New York University, Department of Plastic Surgery.

It is a distinct honor and privilege to be invited to present this Endowed Lectureship, named for the internationally known and highly respected plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph McCarthy.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, was invited to deliver the Third Biennial Joseph G. McCarthy Endowed Lectureship at NYU.

Dr. Rohrich delivered his talk entitled, "Consistency and Excellence in Plastic Surgery - A Career Pathway", to the NYU Langone Health Plastic Surgery faculty, fellows and residents to expound upon the amazing contributions by Professor Joseph McCarthy while he was the chair of NYU Plastic Surgery. The presentation delineated the pathway for developing consistency and excellence in all of plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich used his surgical specialty of rhinoplasty as an example to show how he has done this during his over 35 year career in plastic surgery.

This endowed professorship is named for Dr. McCarthy, the past chair of the department of plastic surgery at NYU. Dr. McCarthy is only the second chair of NYU Plastic Surgery in the department’s 57 year history. The current chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at New York University, Dr. Edwardo Rodríguez, facilitated this endowed lectureship to honor Dr. McCarthy’s lifelong contributions to the field of plastic surgery and to the Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU.

Dr. Rohrich also delivered grand rounds, Innovations in Plastic Surgery that Transformed Cosmetic Surgery, in which he exemplified the numerous innovations that have been the hallmark and trademark of plastic surgery as illustrated by his development of a natural facial rejuvenation procedure - the Lift and Fill Facelift which is based upon discovery of the facial fat compartment by Dr. Rohrich and his colleagues. This discover has further enhanced the understanding of the science of facial aging and has allowed plastic surgeons to better understand how to perform a more natural facelift procedure based upon the specific aging of each patient’s face.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential plastic surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 and 2022. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate (after serving for 18 years) past Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

