Persulfates Market worth $750.6 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.5% - IndustryARC

The ongoing research & development for the advancement of the Persulfates will create an opportunity for Persulfates Market growth in the coming years.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Persulfates Market size is estimated to reach US$750.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth of the electrical and electronics industry is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), in 2020, global electrical and electronics production was US$3,033.7 billion and in 2021 it reached US$3,330.6 billion, an increase of about 9.8%. A persulfate is a substance that contains the peroxide group. Persulfates, including sodium persulfate and potassium persulfate, have various beneficial properties, including current density, low temperature, strong oxidants and moderate shelf life using an acidic solution. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Persulfates Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Persulfates Market, owing to the growth of the electrical & electronics industry in the region. According to Invest India, in 2014-15, India’s electronics production was US$29 billion and in 2020-21 it reached US$67 billion, an increase of more than double.

2. The surging adoption of Persulfates as a peroxymonosulfate in water treatment projects is driving market growth.

3. The health concerns associated with the use of Persulfates will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The sodium segment held the significant Persulfates Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The sodium persulfate decomposition to release oxygen and produce sodium pyrosulfate can occur slowly at room temperature, after heating, or quickly in ethanol. Thus, it is frequently employed in polymers as an oxidizing agent.

2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Persulfates Market share in 2021 up to 35.5%. The sectoral growth of Asia-Pacific economies is been fueled by the growth of various industries such as electrical & electronics, polymers and more. Factors such as government policies aiding the electronics industry, emerging economies, technological advancement and more factors are vital to the electronics industry's growth in the Asia-Pacific.

3. The electrical and electronics segment held a significant Persulfates Market share of more than 20% in 2021. Sodium persulfate is deployed in the electrical & electronics industry since it is an efficient microetchant in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards. The surging technological advancements, expanding facilities related to electronics and more are key determinants for the growth of the electrical and electronics industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Persulfates Industry are -

1. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

2. Ak-Kim Kimya

3. Adeka Corporation

4. Fujian Zhanhua Chemicals

5. Evonik Industries AG



