Food Processing Market Size to Boost US$186.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Significance Of Food Processing Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Food Processing Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Processing Market size is estimated to reach $186.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Food processing is the activity of carrying out a range of mechanical or chemical operations on food to alter or conserve it. In food processing, fermentation is the transformation of carbohydrates to alcohol or organic acids utilizing microorganisms like yeasts or bacteria under anaerobic (oxygen-free) conditions. Fermentation mostly indicates that the activity of microorganisms is appropriate. The science of fermentation is termed zymology or zymurgy. Freezing, in food processing, is a technique of conserving food by reducing the temperature to restrict microorganism development. Pasteurization is a regulated heating procedure utilized to remove any hazardous pathogens that may be existing in milk, fruit-based drinks, certain meat products, and additional foods which are typically exposed to this treatment. Pasteurization subdues most reasonable vegetative forms of micro-organisms however not heat-resistant spores. Antioxidants are substances that avert an autoxidation procedure of additional compounds or counterbalance free radicals and are extensively utilized in food processing industries to restrict oxidation and improve flavor, aroma, and color (Kebede and Admassu, 2019). The shelf life of food is heightened by conservation procedures. Preservation procedures commence in the field by way of what is termed preventive measures (good agricultural practices and good hygiene practices) applicable to raw materials and the good manufacturing practices enforced in the industry. Shelf-life is usually recorded on a food label by either a best-before date or a use-by-date. The surging innovations in the food industry are set to drive the Food Processing Global Market. The soaring growth in food manufacturing capabilities and development of the food processing industry with food preservation techniques like freezing is set to propel the growth of the Food Processing Global Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Food Processing Global Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Processing-Global-Market-Research-513297

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Food Processing Global Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring count of working professionals and students and heightening demand for ready-to-eat foods with longer shelf life in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Food Processing Global Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for processed food, the soaring acceptance of automated technologies, and food processing techniques like freezing and heightening research and development in food processing equipment.

3. However, the rise in the cost of production owing to energy and labor cost is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Food Processing Global Market.

4. Food Processing Global Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food Processing Global Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513297

Segmental Analysis:

1. the Mixers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of food mixers in different processing facilities for meats, fruits and vegetables, canning, baked goods, and also in big restaurants, breweries, and an additional big batch food preparation applications apart from surging application of food processing techniques like pasteurization.

2. the Bakery And Confectionery Products segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating intake of bakery products and confectionery items in conjunction with the soaring application of blast freezing in bakery applications to expand the shelf life of the product and to keep up its security, physicochemical stability, and freshness.

3. The Food Processing Global Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Food Processing Global Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging intake of processed food in the Asia-Pacific region.

4. Certain food processing techniques include fermentation and pasteurization. The manufacturing industry, all in all, installs greater than 350,000 industrial robots per year. The food and beverage industry is responsible for about 3% of this total, establishing greater than 10,000 robots per year.

5. As per the marketplace.org website, processed foods constitute 70 percent of the U.S. diet. Food processing involves certain principal limitations. Processed food includes artificial constituents. An enormous count of resources is used up in preparing the food which seems pleasant to the brain thereby resulting in excessive intake by consumers. Furthermore, processed food is the largest source of added sugar which is very unhealthy.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Processing industry are -

1. Bühler Group

2. Krones AG

3. AFE Group Ltd

4. Atlas Pacific Engineering Company Inc.

5. B.K Engineers

Click on the following link to buy the Food Processing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513297

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Food Processing Machinery Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16692/food-processing-machinery-market.html

B. Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Beverage-Processing-Equipment-Market-Research-504450

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062