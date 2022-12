Stem Cells Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AlloSource and Baxter

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Stem Cells Market is expected to clock US$ ~24.4 billion by 2031 owing to growing number of clinical trials of stem cells for treating several chronic conditions and the technological advancement in stem cell therapeutics.Request sample report of this report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/stem-cells-market/7659 Growth EnginesGrowing influx of funding for stem cell research from different organizations is driving the growth of the stem cells market. For instance, in February 2021, Notch Therapeutics announced closing of the US$ 85 million Series A financing. With the help of these, Notch will continuing development of iPSC-derived T cell therapeutic product candidates and clinical readiness of the company's proprietary Engineered Thymic Niche (ETN) platform. Similarly, in June 2020, Sana Biotechnology Inc., a spin-off enterprise from Harvard Medical School (a cell therapy start-up) received US$ 700 million of funds. The company is dedicated to develop regenerative medicine therapies with stem cells.Major factors attributing to the growth of the stem cell market include the rising number of stem cell research activities and a strong stem cell therapy pipeline. Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic conditions and government support in the form of funding for stem cell research are some other factors driving the stem cell therapy market. However, ethical concerns and the possible risk of oncogene expression during the reprogramming of the cells are some of the factors likely to hinder the market growth to a certain extent.The global stem cells market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Cell Source, Type, Application, and Region.Excerpts from 'By Cell Source Segmentation'Based on cell source, the stem cells market has been segmented into human embryonic stem cells, adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and other types of stem cells. Adult stem cells held the largest share of the stem cell market in 2020. Major factors attributing to the growth of this segment include low chances of rejection by the body and high success rate.Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'Regionally, the global stem cells market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the global stem cells market in 2020. Major factors attributing to the growth of stem cells market in this region include the availability of greater funding for stem cell research, increasing prevalence of the chronic conditions, and relatively greater adoption of regenerative medicine.Access Full Report at: Stem Cells Market by Cell Source (Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Adult Stem Cells, and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells), Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy and Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), Application (Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'Pfizer Inc.Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (Smith & Nephew)ReNeuron Group plcGlaxoSmithKline plcHolostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.lBaxterAlloSourceAstellas Pharma IncPluristem Therapeutics IncRegen BioPharmaVALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each ReportComprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment levelCovid 19 impact trends and perspectiveGranular insights at global/regional/country levelDeep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environmentBlanket coverage on competitive landscapeWinning imperativesExhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the marketCUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:Distributor Landscape AssessmentPricing IntelligenceCustomer Base AssessmentInvestment & Initiatives Analysis'Business Profile' of Key PlayersTalk to industry expertsGet your Customized Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/stem-cells-market/7659