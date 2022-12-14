Global Roofing Underlayment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the roofing market size is expected to grow from $ 23.38 billion in 2021 to $ 26.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings is expected to propel the growth of the roofing underlayment market going forward. Construction refers to the assembly and erection of structures that provide shelter for residential or business purposes. Roofing underlayments are used in all residential and commercial buildings and act as a barrier between the framing materials and the top layer of shingles in the construction of roofs to help protect from water leaks.

The roofing underlayment market analysis consists of sales of roofing underlayment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a protective layer to prevent water leaks, mold, and wind from entering the house. Roof underlayment refers to a layer that lies between shingles and the roof sheath or roof deck. This is a waterproof or water-resistant material directly placed on a roof deck before any other roofing materials are placed. It acts as a secondary protective layer for the home.

Global Roofing Underlayment Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the roofing underlayment market. Major companies operating in the roofing underlayment sector are focused on technological innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

Global Roofing Underlayment Market Segments

1) By Product: Asphalt-Saturated Felt, Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Bitumen Synthetic

2) By Installation Method: Self-Adhesive, Mechanically Attached

3) By Barrier Property: Water-Resistant, Waterproof

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial, Non-Residential Construction

By Geography: The global roofing underlayment market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides roofing underlayment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global roofing underlayment global market, roofing underlayment market share, roofing underlayment global market segments and geographies, roofing underlayment market players, roofing underlayment industry, roofing underlayment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DowDuPont, Atlas Roofing, Monier Roofing Pvt Ltd, Carlisle Companies Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Gardner-Gibson Inc., GAF Roofing, GCP Applied Technologies, IKO Group, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, MFM Building Products Corp., Boral Roofing LLC., Keene Building Products, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and VaproShield.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

