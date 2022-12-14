Automotive Drive Shaft Market Assessment, Business Solutions, New Trends and Opportunities Analysis by 2030

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Automotive Drive Shaft Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

Automotive Drive Shaft Market report provides a detailed analysis of global request size, indigenous and country- position request size, segmentation request growth, request share, competitive Landscape, deals analysis, impact of domestic and global request players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, openings analysis, strategic request growth analysis, product launches, area business expanding, and technological inventions.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, The global automotive drive shaft market size was valued at USD 31.19 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Wanxiang Qianchao Co. Ltd.

◘ GKN PLC (Melrose Industries PLC)

◘ American Axle Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

◘ JTEKT Corporation

◘ Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

◘ Dana Holding Corporation

◘ Showa Corporation

◘ Hyundai Wia Corporation

◘ Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd

Drivers and Restraints

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, By Design Type

◘ Hollow Shaft

◘ Solid Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, By Position Type

◘ Rear Axle

◘ Front Axle

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, By Vehicle Type

◘ Passenger Car

◘ Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

