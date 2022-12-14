Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022”, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is predicted to reach a value of $1.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The increase in focus on reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across the globe is contributing to the growth of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market.

Key Trends In The Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market

The increasing investments by governments and organizations are an emerging trend in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market. Major companies and governments are focusing on investing in carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects to reduce carbon emissions. For example, in July 2020, the US Department of Energy awarded FLExible Carbon Capture and Storage (FLECCS) project an $11.5 million grant to address key carbon capture and storage needs in the nation's power networks. The FLECCS project aims to facilitate the next generation of flexible, low-cost, and low-carbon power grids, as well as establish carbon capture and storage (CCS) retrofits for existing power generators that consume fossil carbon-containing fuels such as natural gas or biogas and generate electricity.

Overview Of The Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market consist of sales of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing clean and efficient energy solutions. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is a set of methods and technologies for removing CO2 from flue gas and the atmosphere, recycling it for use, and establishing safe and long-term storage choices.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion

• By Service: Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage

• By End-Use Industry: Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement, Others

• By Geography: The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions, Linde, NRG Energy, Fluor, General Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth carbon capture, utilization, and storage global market research. The market report analyzes carbon capture, utilization, and storage global market size, carbon capture, utilization, and storage global market growth drivers, carbon capture, utilization, and storage global market segments, carbon capture, utilization, and storage market major players, carbon capture, utilization, and storage market growth across geographies, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

