Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market is expected to Generate More Than $30 Bn By 2026 By Improving Infrastructure and Growing Real Estate in The Country: Ken Research

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Facility Management market is at the growing stage with huge profitability potential marked with the presence of 50+ Facility Management Service providers and increasing.

The Government policies like 15% VAT exemption on real estate deals, large scale affordable housing program would boost residential real estate.

In future years, companies need to increase their service portfolio by adding new building management, energy management services, and others as per the changing demand patterns.

Rapid real estate development in terms of smart city development, new infrastructure developments, and focus on tourism and hospitality promotion are the supporting factor for commercial facility management services revenue.

Focus on Green Building Management: Green buildings aim at increasing the efficiency of resource usage while minimizing their negative impact on humans and surroundings. Saudi Arabia Green Building Forum is a providing leadership and encouraging collaboration in conducting environmentally sustainable practices for green building design and development.

KSA Vision 2030: Under Vision 2030, the government has introduced several mega projects like NEOM, The Red Sea etc. creating a positive impact in terms of boosting tourism and hospitality. Saudi Arabia aspires to become a significant tourist destination by 2030, with tourism capital expenditure estimated to exceed SAR 200 Bn in the next ten years.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development: Saudi plans to invest approximately $ 1 trillion in its non-hydrocarbon sector by 2035. The Governments is promoting industry localization in the Kingdom to promote future job opportunities and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons. International companies are forming a strategic alliance with local companies to penetrate the Saudi Market. Examples: Zamil group and International Maritime Industries launch OSV joint venture. The new joint venture would address the needs of the local market but also go beyond that and compete in the regional and international arena.

Facility Management Market Performance: The Facility Management Market in Saudi Arabia reached more than $ 20 Bn in 2021 owing to the growth in commercial and residential real estate​. The market continues to be attractive because higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals and customized contracts.​

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ KSA Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by the government initiatives to promote Tourism along with Saudi Vision 2030 and infrastructure developments in the country ” By Ken Research observed that Facility Management market is an emergent market in KSA at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for facility services, inclusion in real estate plans along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR during 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

KSA Facility Management Market

By Type of Services

Soft Services

Hard Services

By Soft Services

Housing keeping

Security

Landscaping

Others

By Hard Services

Electromechanical Services (including HVAC)

Operations and Maintenance Services

Fire Safety and Security Systems

By Service Type

Integrated facility management (IFM)

Bundled services

Single services

By End user Sector

Commercial (Includes Offices, retail, infrastructural)

Residential

Industrial

By Personal Type

Outsourced Personnel

In-House Personnel

Key Target Audience:-

Factories

Plants and Industries

Hotels

Hospitals

Malls

Companies and offices

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Facility management companies

Real estate companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Al Yamama

Aljahrary Overseas

Zahran Operations & Maintenance

Zamil Operations and Maintenance

Almaja G4sl Facility Management

Initial Saudi

Safari

ENOVA

Nesma United

Alborj Facility Managment

Khidmaah

Saudi Emcor (EFS)

Musanadah Facilities Management (MFM)

El Seif (ESOM)

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Overview, 2021

Major Real Estate Giga Projects in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Ecosystem

Business Cycle, Genesis and Timeline of Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market

Value Chain & Vendor Selection Process of KSA Facility Management Market

Business Acquisition Process in Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market

Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Size, 2021

Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Segmentation, 2021

SWOT Analysis of Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market

Key Growth Drivers in Facility Management Market in Saudi Arabia

Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market

Major Challenges Faced by the Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market

Competition Framework for Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market

Future Outlook and Projections of the Industry, 2021-2026F

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

