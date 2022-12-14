Ink Additives Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing the adoption of inkjet technology from textile, ceramic, and 3D printing into the biomedical application expected to drive Ink Additives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ink Additives Market is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026 due to increasing consumption for graphical printing on packaging. Printing inks are used for printing or coloring paper, plastics, textiles, and others. Ink additives such as defoamer, rheology modifiers, anti-oxidizer, wetting agents, dispersants, and others enhance the ink performance and provide an excellent printing output. Additives are used to improve the color strength and transparency of printing ink. The color depends on the intensity and saturation of dark/light ink. It also helps to improve the abrasion resistance of printing inks, wetting behavior, and overprint varnishes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11693/ink-additives-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ink Additives Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the market of ink additives due to increasing demand for additives such as wetting agents, surface modifiers, rheology modifiers, defoamers from the packaging industry for flexible packaging, label & bags, and others in Asian countries.

2. Increasing adoption of ink additives due to these are used to enhance printing quality and provide a clear graphical presence on packed food products, on printed images, posters, and others.

3. Additionally, the growing consumption of flexible packaging as they can be re-used and generate less waste is estimated to grow the consumption of ink additives in upcoming years.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=11693



Segmental Analysis:

1. The wetting agent type segment held the largest share in the global ink additives market in 2020 followed by defoamers and rheology modifiers as they are used for flexible packaging. Wetting agents have zero volatile organic compounds (VOC) and a non-toxic agent, thus it is widely used in water-based printing inks. It offers various properties such as excellent dynamic surface tension reduction, compactibility, and excellent water solubility.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the global ink additives market with more than the share of 36% in 2020 owing to increasing demand from the packaging industry in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the packaging industry is expected to reach US$ 204.81 billion by 2025 from US$ 50.5 billion in 2019. The e-commerce packaging market is forecast to reach US$ 975.4 million by 2025.

3. The solvent-based technology segment has potential growth in the ink additives market in 2020 Solvent-based technology used during the gravure printing and flexographic process evaporates very easily at low cost. Solvent-based printing technology improves refrigeration and humidity resistance of the printed substrates.

4. Lithographic printing technology has potential growth for the ink additives market in 2020 as this printing process is highly cost-effective and used for printing on non-paper surfaces such as wood, metal, or stone. The lithographic printing process is used in the production of newspapers, magazines, books, and commercial materials due to its excellent consistency and speed in completing printing jobs at a large scale.

5. Packaging has dominated the global ink additives market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026 due to increasing usages of ink additives as they maintain the graphical presence during production and transportation. The ink additives such as defoamer, wetting agent, surface modifiers, rheology modifiers, and others are used to produce high-quality aqueous pigment dispersions and provide stable viscosity.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ink Additives Industry are -

1. ALTANA

2. BASF

3. Croda International Plc

4. Elemenits plc

5. Evonik Industries AG



Click on the following link to buy the Ink Additives Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=11693



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Ink Resins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11694/ink-resins-market.html

B. Packaging Additives (Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16539/packaging-additives-functional-additivesbarrier-coatings-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062