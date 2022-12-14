Festival of Football: 5 Unique Football Games for Content Creators

Submit Release
BATH, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keymailer’s Festival of Football brings content creators five very different games with a football theme. It’s a great chance to create relevant content, in the last few days of the World Cup! The offer is open now, and is open until Friday, December 23rd.

Even though the games are about football, they include much more. In Golazo 2, reminisce about arcade games; Locosoccer, a fun, crazy physics-based soccer game, combining football and ping-pong!

Also present in the Festival is Gut’s and Goals, where players use weapons, and the ball is spiky; in the same vein A Bad Game of Football, takes place in hell; join Satan and his evil comrades for the event of the century! The last game in this collection is Nonsense Soccer, a platformer-soccer-hybrid with chaotic local multiplayer.

About Keymailer & Game.Press
Keymailer is the market leader in game influencer marketing, offering direct access to over 50,000 verified influencers worldwide. Together with its sister site, Game.Press, a resource for press outlets to access games for review, they have an audience of 3.4 billion consumers.

