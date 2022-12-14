3D Cell Culture Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.9 Billion with CAGR of 11.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The demand to find alternatives to animal testing has augmented the growth of the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Cell Culture Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. In the following environment of culture, the cells are allowed to grow and interact with each other in the surrounding extracellular framework. The following technology is different from the former, as in that-2D cultures were grown on the flat monolayer of a plate. Moreover, the 3D cell cultures can be grown with or without a supporting scaffold. The 3D cell cultures were of predominant use in vaccine development, which helped dearly in the pandemic-driven years. The study also found that techniques like organoids and spheroid cultures have been shown to replicate systems of viral infection more accurately. Matrigel has been commonly used as a cell culture matrix, and it allows as the growth factors for cytokine within the cell. Similarly, the hydrogels have been a well-defined water-swollen network of polymers. The physiological environment in classical 2D cultures is less persistent than 3D cultures of human mesenchymal stem cells. The use of 3D cell cultures in treating cancer and other diseases as an alternative to the traditional approaches. Additionally, the growth of the geriatric population with the rising ailments are some of the factors driving the 3D cell culture industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s 3D Cell Culture held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the development of various 3D cell culture bases, moreover, the region has favorable policies which allow the researchers to identify new and better products. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers. It is owing to the upcoming CROs coming up in the region and other technological innovations which will shape the demand.

An increase in the cases of cancer globally and the alternate ways to find drugs to address are some of the factors driving the market. However, the high costs and difficulty to replicate cells in microenvironments are some of the challenges faced by the market.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the 3D Cell Culture market report.

Segmental Analysis:

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation Analysis- By Types: The 3D cell culture market based on type can be further segmented into Scaffold Based and Scaffold- Free, Bioreactors, and Microfluidic Organ on a Chip Models. The scaffold-based segment held a dominant market share in 2021. The cells can quickly impart growth. Moreover, scaffold-based applications allow ease in imaging, and the assay protocol is simple. Additionally, one can modify the mechanical and biochemical properties as per their ease. However, the microfluidic organ on a chip model is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to its properties that allow for future complex advents and help solve common aspects of human physiology, pathology, and even drug responses. Vital organs such as the brain, lung, liver, intestine, kidney, and heart all can run on the following prospects. It would be vital for people who are undergoing various types of treatments or are on life-support.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation Analysis- By End Users: The 3D cell culture market based on the end-users can be further segmented into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia and Research Centers, Contract Research Organizations, and Others. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology held a dominant market share in the year 2021. For example, major drug manufacturers developed vaccines and supported other stem cell therapy resources to a better life in 2021 and in the preceding year. The following have helped for the sizable share. However, CROs or Contract research organization is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The 3D culture Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America’s 3D cell culture held a dominant market share of 40% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to the growing need in various applications. The prevalence of cancer has been on the rise or has been constant over the last years. More so, 1.8 million people develop cancer in the US every year, and of which a third of the entirety succumb to the disease.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Cell Culture Industry are -

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Corning Incorporated

3. Merck KgaA

4. Lonza Group

5. Reprocell

