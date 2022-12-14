Global Domestic Couriers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022”, the domestic couriers market is predicted to reach a value of $54.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The domestic couriers market is expected to grow to $82.94 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 11.0%. E-commerce trade is expected to be one of the major drivers of the global domestic courier service market.

Key Trends In The Domestic Couriers Market

The E-locker delivery system is a computerised electronic locker system used for the security of delivering, retrieving, or recovering parcels. Each locker station may include a set of individual lockers of various sizes, each with an electronically controlled release-operated door latch. Each locker station has an input/output device(s) that is electronically connected to an internal computer. This makes an ideal solution for apartments, dormitories, businesses, and other applications that handle the ongoing delivery of packages and parcels. For instance, Packcity is an automated electronic locker system that securely stores and distributes inbound parcels, informs recipients that a parcel has arrived, and allows 24/7 collections. Packcity enables the storage and distribution of a large volume of incoming parcels. Its easy-to-use interface allows recipients to track parcels and inform them about the arrival of their parcel. Since the emergence of the E-locker delivery system solves the problem of rising parcel deliveries, it is anticipated to be an important trend that drives the domestic courier market.

Overview Of The Domestic Couriers Market

The domestic couriers market consists of the sale of the guaranteed express delivery services of small packages and parcels in metropolitan areas and urban centres within a country. The market includes the sales of various courier and local delivery services, which find applications in various business models.

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ground, Express, Deferred

• By Application: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

• By End User: BFSI, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global domestic couriers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., A-1 Express, SF Express Co. Ltd., UPS Limited, DHL Express, Yunda Holding Co., Ltd., and Royal Mail

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth domestic couriers global market research. The market report analyzes domestic couriers global market size, domestic couriers market growth drivers, domestic couriers market segments, domestic couriers global market major players, domestic couriers market growth across geographies, and domestic couriers global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The domestic couriers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

