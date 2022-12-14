At 24.1% CAGR, Smart Coatings Market Size Worth $16.5 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological advancement and Enhanced product life technology is paving way for Smart Coatings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Coatings Market size is expected to reach a value of $16.5 billion by the end of the year 2026 after growing at the CAGR of 24.1% during 2021-2026. The growth of smart coatings industry is driven by the significant demand for the product in key-use industries such as construction, aerospace & defense and healthcare. The growth of this industry can also be attributed to the self-healing and self-repair properties such as anti-corrosion, anti-abrasion and anti-slippery properties of these coatings which makes them suitable for various important purposes such as material protection, corrosion protection and other improvement applications. Smart coatings such as Nano coatings and Polyaniline coating are highly durable which is widely used for resisting electrical discharge and repelling dry particles, water, oil and dirt. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. North American market is expected to hold the largest share in the smart coatings market, which is attributed by the booming automotive industry and the technology advancement in infrastructure.

2. The growth in smart coatings market is also driven by the increase in use of these coatings in industries such as automotive, healthcare and construction.

3. The unique traits of these coatings such as self-healing, anti-corrosion etc., are giving a huge boost to the products in the market.

4. The smart coatings market also presents a significant opportunity for small manufacturers and start-ups in terms of innovation and development.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Anti-corrosion segment held the highest share in the smart coatings market in the year 2020. Anti-corrosion market holds the biggest share in major end-use industries such as automotive & transportation and construction market, owing to its wide acceptance in these industries across the globe.

2. North America held the highest share of more than 30% in the smart coatings market in the year 2020. North America also established itself as the market leader in this industry. The reasons for increased demand in North America can be attributed to factors such as the use of advanced technology in development of infrastructures in the field of military, consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare.

3. The defence & military industry held the major share in the smart coatings market in the year 2020 and is likely to lead the global market over the forecasted tenure. The growth of smart coatings market varies from each end user industry and depends on the nature and type of product it is being used for.

4. The advent in technology is paving way for smart coatings to become one of the important types of coating. With the advent of technology, high-end industrial buildings & residential buildings, high-end electronics, technologically advanced vehicles, quality health-care facilities etc.,



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Coatings Industry are -

1. The Sherwin-Williams Company

2. Tremco Incorporated

3. PPG Industries

4. NEI Corporation

5. AkzoNobel



