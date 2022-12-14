Digital Diagnostics Market Size to Boost US$1.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 14.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Diagnostics Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Digital Diagnostics has evolved to precisely capture, harmonize and record SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing data with the advent and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Digital radiology is a computer-based kind of X-ray technology that utilizes digital imaging to develop medical images. Digital diagnostic pathology requires gaining, handling, storing, recovering and sharing medical images in a digital environment. Magnetic resonance imaging applies effective computer algorithms to produce multiplanar imaging slices by way of the body. Computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) is likely to alleviate the subjectivity of conventional histopathology image analysis. Artificial intelligence (AI) encourages the capability to evaluate enormous quantities of data promptly. The surging awareness regarding everyday health diagnostics including digital radiology is set to drive the Digital Diagnostics Market. The soaring inclination of patients toward digital diagnostics over laboratory or hospital visits is set to propel the Digital Diagnostics Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Digital Diagnostics Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Digital Diagnostics Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of incessant ailments that require the application of digital radiology in the region.

Digital Diagnostics Market growth is being driven by the surging introduction of novel products and services including digital radiology and digital diagnostic pathology. However, the soaring cost of instruments is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Digital Diagnostics Market.

Digital Diagnostics Market Detailed Analysis on the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Digital Diagnostics Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Digital Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis - By Diagnosis Type: The Digital Diagnostics Market based on diagnosis type can be further segmented into Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Radiology, Pathology and others. The Oncology Segment held the largest Digital Diagnostics Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of cancer across the world. The rising introduction of digital diagnostics platforms for cancer screening, technological innovation and the surging introduction of novel product launches are further propelling the growth of the Oncology segment. Furthermore, the Radiology segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Digital Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis - By End-user: The Digital Diagnostics Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes and Others. The Hospital & Clinics Segment held the largest Digital Diagnostics Market share in 2021. This growth is driven by the extensive application of digital diagnostics involving digital radiology and digital pathology in hospitals and clinics. Computer-aided diagnosis and positron emission tomography scanners are available in hospitals. Furthermore, the Clinical Laboratories segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of digital diagnostics within the clinical laboratories to link preanalytic, analytic and postanalytic modules.

Digital Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America held the largest Digital Diagnostics Market share with 40% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is fuelled by the increasing predominance of incessant ailments in the North American region. The surging product launches are further propelling the growth of the Digital Diagnostics Industry, thereby contributing to the Digital Diagnostics Industry Outlook in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Diagnostics Industry are -

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

2. GE Healthcare

3. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

4. ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

5. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

5. Neurovigil, Inc.

