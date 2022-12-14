Apac Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market to Reach US$1.42 Billion by 2030: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Automotive Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Apac Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$914.9 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals are essential additives that are applied to base materials to aid in fire prevention and reduce heat generation. Non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals are widely utilized in polyolefin, epoxy resin, polyvinyl chloride, and more to enhance the performance of the materials by reducing the heating effect. Moreover, the Apac non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market is majorly driven by the growth of the construction activities in the region. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Apac-Non-halogenated-Flame-Retardant-Chemicals-Market-Research-509396



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Apac Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market highlights the following areas -

1. China dominated the Apac non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market, owing to the increasing railway projects in the country. For instance, in 2019 development work began on US$21.28 billion Wuhan Urban Rail Transit, this project will be completed by 2024.

2. The demand for halogenated flame retardant chemicals is declining in the Asia-Pacific region due to their serious health and environmental hazard, due to this, there is an upsurge in the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

3. The increasing usage of non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals to safeguard equipment such as fires, circuits, and more from fire is fueling the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

4. However, higher loading levels related to the non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals have restricted the growth of the market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509396



Segmental Analysis:

1. The inorganic compound held the largest share in the Apac non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. The major reasons why aluminum hydroxide is often utilized in non-halogenated flame retardants is its high flame retardant efficiency and temperature endurance.

2. In the automotive industry, non-halogenated flame retardant materials are utilized in the various automotive parts as reactive phosphorus-containing flame retardants in flexible polyurethane foams. The expanding production of automotive in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate the market growth.

3. The electronic and electrical industry majorly employs non-halogenated flame retardant materials to safeguard electronic devices such as chillers, heat pumps, and others from fire.

4. The high loading levels associated with halogen-free flame retardants is one of the major downsides for the Apac non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market. To ensure flame retardation, flame retardants employed as fillers are injected in substantial amounts into the polymer matrix.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Apac Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Industry are -

1. ADEKA Corporation

2. BASF SE

3. CHALCO

4. Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd

5. Clariant



Click on the following link to buy the Apac Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509396



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Non Halogenated Flame Retardants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Non-Halogenated-Flame-Retardants-Market-Research-503673

B. Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Non-Halogenated-Flame-Retardant-Chemicals-Market-Research-503272



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062