At 7.5 % CAGR, Sodium Acetate Market Size Worth USD 257.7 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid development in major sectors such as food & beverage,building & construction and waste-water treatment are driving the growth of the Sodium Acetate Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sodium Acetate Market size is estimated to reach US$257.7 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sodium Acetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid which is hygroscopic and holds high solubility in water and alcohol. The compound due to its rich chemical features has high applicability in food & beverage, building & construction and waste-water treatment sectors for additives, dye intermediates and concrete sealants which is positively influencing the sodium acetate market. The food & beverage sector has shown significant growth over the years owing to the growing consumption of various food items mainly dairy products such as cheese. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17731/sodium-acetate-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sodium Acetate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Sodium Acetate industry owing to the rapidly growing food & beverage as well as building & construction sector which is driving the demand for such sodium salt of acetic acid in the region.

2. Growing investments and establishments of waste-water treatment plants have boosted the demand and usage of sodium acetate as a cleaning agent in the sector, thereby propelling market growth as well as the sodium acetate industry outlook.

3. Serious health effects of sodium acetate such as damage to the respiratory system, skin & eye irritation and breathlessness and mouth swelling can pose a threat to the growth of the sodium acetate market as well as sodium acetate market size.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17731



Segmental Analysis:

1. The industrial grade held the largest share in the Sodium Acetate market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The industrial grade of sodium acetate has high applicability in various sectors due to its high solvency and chemical nature. For instance, the compound is used as a concrete sealant in the building & construction sector, as a flavor additive in the food & beverage sector, as a cleaning agent in the waste-water treatment industry and as a buffering agent in a variety of cosmetics & personal care agents.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Sodium Acetate market share in 2021 up to 43.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The applicability of sodium acetate in the food & beverage and building & construction sector is influencing its demand in major Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan and others. Due to growing investment inflows and favorable government policies, such major end-users have shown significant growth.

3. The food & beverage sector held the largest share in the Sodium Acetate market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sodium Acetate has high applicability in the food & beverage sector where it is used in confectionery and dairy products for enhancing flavor and also helps in preserving fruits and vegetables. With the growing consumption of such food items owing to rapid population growth, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards, the food & beverage sector has witnessed significant growth over the years.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sodium Acetate Industry are -

1. Merck

2. FoodChem International Corporation

3. Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

4. N.B Enterprise

5. Cayman Chemical



Click on the following link to buy the Sodium Acetate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17731



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Fiber Intermediates Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1300/fiber-intermediate-market-analysis.html

B. Construction Sealants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16561/construction-sealants-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062