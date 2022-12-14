Qrator Labs: DDoS Attacks Could Cost UAE Business AED 275,000 Per Hour
Qrator Labs, a leader in DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack mitigation, asserted the availability of its advanced DDoS protection in UAE.
The year 2022 brought a sharp increase in hacker activity worldwide. In the third quarter of 2022 alone, the number of attacks increased by 90%. Qrator Labs, a leader in Continuous Network Availability and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack mitigation, asserted the availability of its advanced DDoS protection service and offer this as the most affordable solution in the UAE, while saving businesses from loss of revenue.
Qrator Labs opened a UAE office in 2019 with the stated mission to help mid-sized and enterprise organizations proactively, reliably, and affordably protect their websites from the most sophisticated DDoS attacks. Since opening its UAE office 4 years ago, Qrator Labs has supported local UAE organizations and clients around the globe in a variety of industries including financial institutions, media, e-commerce, education, tourism and gaming.
According to data by analysts IDC, a DDoS attack can result in loss of business revenue ranging from between AED36,000 to AED275,000 per hour of downtime. Globally over $10 Billion is believed to be lost annually by companies because of failure to mitigate DDoS attacks. With an increase in DDoS attacks, demand for cost-effective solutions has also grown.
As the industry in the UAE is developing so does the need for reliable data to support it, Qrator Labs has recently invested resources in the UAE market and revealed that:
- Searches on Google in the UAE for terms like DDoS attack mitigation, DDoS prevention, and DDoS attack protection have increased by 400% over the last year
- In the UAE questions like “How to prevent DDoS?” have increased on Google by 300%
Qrator Labs sees the potential in UAE for the development of the business sector and the cybersecurity space in the region.
“Unlike companies that charge you per attack, Qrator Labs filters your website traffic 24/7 at a predictable, fixed monthly cost, so any of our clients can budget for DDoS attack protection and control IT costs, with no hardware to purchase. The expansion of Qrator Labs’ coverage and infrastructure in the UAE is a strong mission to provide companies in the region with World-class DDoS attack mitigation at the most affordable rates,” commented Maxim Beloenko, Global Sales VP of Qrator Labs, UAE office.
