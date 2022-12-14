Market For Sunglasses Expected to Reach USD 569.03 billion By 2029
Sunglasses Market Business Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Strategies, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players and Forecast 2029
An excellent Sunglasses report endows with superior Market perspective in terms of product trends, Marketing strategy, future products, new geographical Markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. The report also measures Market drivers, Market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the Market. This Market report is an accurate study of the Sunglasses industry which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Sunglasses Market in 2022-2029. The large scale Sunglasses business report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Sunglasses industry by the key players.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sunglasses market was valued at USD 157.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 569.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.38% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Some of the major players operating in the Sunglasses market are:
De Rigo (Italy)
Essilor (France)
Fielmann (Germany)
JEANNE LANVIN SA (France)
LVMH (France)
Marchon Eyewear, Inc. (U.S.)
Marcolin SpA. (Italy)
Maui Jim, Inc. (Hawaii)
Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Alexander McQueen Trading Limited (UK)
Michael Kors (U.S.)
Pivothead (U.S.)
Specsavers (France)
Titan Company limited (India)
CHARMANT USA, Inc. (U.S.)
De Rigo Vision S.p.A. (Italy)
XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD. (China)
Sunglasses are eyewear glasses that shield the eyes from the sun’s harmful rays. They are mostly tinted to protect from the sun’s rays. The sunglasses are either non-polarized or polarised, and can be customised to the buyer’s specifications. Sunglasses can be polarised or non-polarized, and they can be customised to the customer’s specifications. Sunglasses can also be used as spectacles by using either convex or concave lenses, depending on the person’s eye power.
Encouraged by rising product demand, eyewear manufacturers concentrate on creating appealing and affordable eyewear. They are constantly introducing new designs and patterns in order to respond quickly to current fashion trends and attract fashion enthusiasts. The ongoing efforts of the market’s leading players to acquire new customers and retain existing ones positively influence eyewear market statistics.
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Drivers
Consumer preferences for fashionable, trendy fashion segments to cater their overall personality
The market studied caters primarily to the fashion segment, with consumer preferences in choosing a sunglass encompassing fashion, enhancing facial aesthetics, brand value, and effective social media marketing/affluence. Traditional eyewear collections are becoming increasingly intertwined with ready-to-wear eyewear, which includes colour, shape, and embellishment expression. Celebrities and fashion leaders are generally brand savvy and prefer eye-catching sunglasses that draw people’s attention.
Growing product visibility through retail and digital marketing
Increased distribution drives market growth through e-commerce websites and the spread of social media. The eyewear industry heavily advertises on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, allowing them to analyse audience preferences and offer specially curated products. These platforms assist businesses in incorporating innovative marketing strategies such as influencer and affiliate marketing to increase profitability.
Opportunity
Major drivers of the global sunglass market include advanced and improved products and services that meet specific client needs. This is driving market growth because buyers are currently looking for personalised products that meet specific needs. Furthermore, manufacturers’ innovative breakthroughs have enabled them to present sunglasses with added utility, which is another significant driver for the sunglass market. The creative element in sunglasses is positively impacting the market.
Restraints
However, the emergence of independent retailers and manufacturers has resulted in a plethora of product sets for consumers to shop via roadside stalls, kiosks, and online platforms, which are currently promoting a cutthroat competition for major players operating in the market under consideration. Counterfeit sunglasses also negatively impact the sales and pricing strategies of major players’ offerings. Furthermore, the dilution of original brands occurs as a result of consumers mistaking counterfeit goods for the genuine article. The introduction of counterfeit sunglasses into the global marketplace has become a major threat to the global economy.
This sunglasses market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Sunglasses market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Development
In September 2021, Facebook announced the long-awaited launch of the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in collaboration with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.
Safilo announced the launch of us.carreraworld.com, a new US e-commerce platform in the United States for its core sunglass brand Carrera, in August 2021.
Luxottica Group unveiled new travel retail exclusive sunglasses styles from Ray-Ban and Oakley in July 2021. The collection includes two frames designed specifically for Asia-Pacific markets, as Luxottica continues to shift its strategic focus to the region.
Key Point Summary of the Market Report:
The report underlines the recent trends and SWOT analysis
The report focuses on the growth opportunities in the Sunglasses Market in the coming years
It provides competitive analysis with a market share of leading market players, along with project launches and tactical approaches implemented by the players in the last five years
Major Highlights of TOC: Global Sunglasses Market
Global Sunglasses Market Overview
Global Sunglasses Market Competitions by Manufacturers
Global Sunglasses Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Sunglasses Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
Global Sunglasses Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Sunglasses Market Analysis by Application
Global Sunglasses Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Sunglasses Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Sunglasses Market Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Appendix
Global Sunglasses Market Scope
The sunglasses market is segmented on the basis of type, design, frame material and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Polarized
Non-polarized
Design
Aviator/Pilot
Rectangle
Round
Square
Oval
Cat Eye
Others
Frame material
Acetate
Metal
Injected
Others
Distribution channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Sales Channel
This Sunglasses Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Sunglasses? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
Who Are the Global Key Players in This Global Sunglasses Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
What Was Global Sunglasses Market Status of Sunglasses Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Sunglasses Market?
What Is Current Sunglasses Market Status of Sunglasses Industry? What is Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What is Market Analysis of Sunglasses Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
What Are Projections of Global Sunglasses Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
What Is Sunglasses Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact On Sunglasses Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
What Are Sunglasses Market Dynamics of Sunglasses Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Sunglasses Industry?
