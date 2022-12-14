Party chief: Việt Nam treasures faithful relationship with Laos

VIETNAM, December 14 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party, State and people appreciate the faithful relationship with fraternal Lao counterparts in the past struggle for national liberation and current national development, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said.

During a reception in Hà Nội on December 13 for head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Commission for Propaganda and Training Khamphan Pheuyavong, General Secretary Trong affirmed that Việt Nam strongly and fully supports Laos’ renewal and national development.

He believed that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will continue reaping greater achievements and successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the LPRP’s 11th National Congress.

Speaking highly of the outcomes of cooperation and talks between the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education and the Lao Commission for Propaganda and Training, he asked both sides to fulfill assigned political tasks and work closely together to effectively realise agreements between the two Parties and countries, and cooperation agreements between the two commissions.

Pheuyavong praised the success of the recent ninth theoretical workshop between the two Parties as well as activities held during the 2022 Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

He also hailed the Vietnamese Party's Commission for Information and Education, the Central Theoretical Council and other Vietnamese theoretical agencies for working closely with the LPRP’s Commission for Propaganda and Training to realise agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries and cooperation plans between the two commissions, especially in theoretical research. These include the compilation of a book on Kaysone Phomvihane Thought and a set of books on the history of the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship, as well as the sharing of experience in propaganda and personnel training.

Support for Lao investors

On the same day, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên held a reception for Lao Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, where he highlighted a need to provide all possible support for Vietnamese and Lao investors and people and facilitate their exchanges, connectivity and business activities in localities.

Nên spoke highly of cooperation programmes between Hồ Chí Minh City and Lao localities, especially those reached at the Việt Nam-Laos trade and investment promotion forum co-hosted by the municipal People’s Committee and Lao Consulate General in Hồ Chí Minh City in the morning the same day.

He stressed that the signing of cooperation MoUs and economic contracts at the forum is the first step towards new and more specific cooperation plans expected by the two Prime Ministers.

Siphandone, for his part, believed that ties between the two nations will grow closer during 2022 Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year and subsequent years.

He hailed the signing of 17 MoUs and one economic contract on agriculture, hydropower development and tourism at the forum, which he said shows that there remains huge room for bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The guest pledged that the Lao Government and authorities will create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors and businesses to operate effectively. He wished to welcome more Vietnamese firms to Laos.

Việt Nam is now the third largest investor out of 53 countries and territories investing in Laos. Vietnamese investment has reached all regions of Laos and many fields such as finance-banking, telecommunications, services, agro-forestry. — VNS