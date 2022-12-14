STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ALLEGED MURDER OF INMATES

These concerns are not just alarming, but strike at the heart of our criminal justice system. I call on the DOJ to immediately investigate these serious revelations, even if it will eventually mean a total overhaul of our correctional system.

I also call for the protection of the PDL whistleblower because his life may be in danger after his disclosure.

Nananawagan din ako sa aking mga kasama sa senado na wag tantanan ang isyung ito. Let us exercise our oversight powers, investigate where necessary and uncover gaps that we can cure with remedial legislation.

Hindi na natin papayagan ang cover-up. Hindi na pwede ang Wild Wild West sa loob ng ating mga piitan.