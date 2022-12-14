Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,726 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the alleged murder of inmates

PHILIPPINES, December 14 - Press Release
December 14, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ALLEGED MURDER OF INMATES

These concerns are not just alarming, but strike at the heart of our criminal justice system. I call on the DOJ to immediately investigate these serious revelations, even if it will eventually mean a total overhaul of our correctional system.

I also call for the protection of the PDL whistleblower because his life may be in danger after his disclosure.

Nananawagan din ako sa aking mga kasama sa senado na wag tantanan ang isyung ito. Let us exercise our oversight powers, investigate where necessary and uncover gaps that we can cure with remedial legislation.

Hindi na natin papayagan ang cover-up. Hindi na pwede ang Wild Wild West sa loob ng ating mga piitan.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the alleged murder of inmates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.