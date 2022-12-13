Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,709 in the last 365 days.

Chief of Staff Eric Montgomery named Senior Staff of the Year by National Association of Attorneys General

KANSAS, December 13 - TOPEKA – (December 13, 2022) – Eric Montgomery, chief of staff for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, was presented with the Senior Staff of the Year Award by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) during the organization’s annual Capital Forum event in Washington, D.C., last week.

Montgomery has served as Schmidt’s chief of staff since 2005, serving in that role both in the attorney general’s office and the state Senate majority leader’s office. The award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise, and achievement in service to the attorneys general community and NAAG.

“Our team at the attorney general’s office has accomplished so much for Kansas over the past 12 years,” Schmidt said. “That is thanks in large part to Eric’s tireless efforts to keep the office running at its fullest potential. I am incredibly grateful for his service to Kansas, and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor from our nonpartisan national association.”

Montgomery said he was humbled with the honor of the national award and was pleased he could share the moment with Schmidt as his tenure in office draws to a close.

“The real thanks should go to the men and women who have served the office over these nearly 12 years,” Montgomery said. “Without their dedication and hard work, our shared success could not have been possible.”

NAAG is the nonpartisan national forum for America's state and territory attorneys general. NAAG provides a community for attorneys general and their staff to collaboratively address issues important to their work, as well as training and resources to support attorneys general in protecting the rule of law and the United States Constitution.

Photo caption: Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt presents the Senior Staff of the Year Award from the National Association of Attorneys General to Chief of Staff Eric Montgomery during the organization’s annual Capital Forum event in Washington, D.C., last week.

Photo available at https://bit.ly/3iP6qEb.

You just read:

Chief of Staff Eric Montgomery named Senior Staff of the Year by National Association of Attorneys General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.