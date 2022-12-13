Chief of Staff Eric Montgomery named Senior Staff of the Year by National Association of Attorneys General

KANSAS, December 13 - TOPEKA – (December 13, 2022) – Eric Montgomery, chief of staff for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, was presented with the Senior Staff of the Year Award by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) during the organization’s annual Capital Forum event in Washington, D.C., last week.

Montgomery has served as Schmidt’s chief of staff since 2005, serving in that role both in the attorney general’s office and the state Senate majority leader’s office. The award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise, and achievement in service to the attorneys general community and NAAG.

“Our team at the attorney general’s office has accomplished so much for Kansas over the past 12 years,” Schmidt said. “That is thanks in large part to Eric’s tireless efforts to keep the office running at its fullest potential. I am incredibly grateful for his service to Kansas, and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor from our nonpartisan national association.”

Montgomery said he was humbled with the honor of the national award and was pleased he could share the moment with Schmidt as his tenure in office draws to a close.

“The real thanks should go to the men and women who have served the office over these nearly 12 years,” Montgomery said. “Without their dedication and hard work, our shared success could not have been possible.”

NAAG is the nonpartisan national forum for America's state and territory attorneys general. NAAG provides a community for attorneys general and their staff to collaboratively address issues important to their work, as well as training and resources to support attorneys general in protecting the rule of law and the United States Constitution.

Photo caption: Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt presents the Senior Staff of the Year Award from the National Association of Attorneys General to Chief of Staff Eric Montgomery during the organization’s annual Capital Forum event in Washington, D.C., last week.

Photo available at https://bit.ly/3iP6qEb.