Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Release of its 2022 Sustainability Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP ("H&P" or the "Company") today announced that it has released its 2022 Sustainability Report outlining the Company's sustainability efforts and performance for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, "We remain committed to providing transparency in our sustainability efforts and non-financial data. This commitment is best exemplified in our sustainability report, with our second annual report building upon the information we provided in the previous year. We continue to make strides in our sustainability programs that affect many of our stakeholders and this report provides background information into those programs and ultimately reflects how we operate as a company."

The 2022 H&P Sustainability Report contains information on various sustainability programs including environmental, safety, DE&I, and governance metrics. The report continues to align with leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Global Reporting Initiative, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). A notable addition to the report this year is the introduction of our Quantitative Scenario Analysis in accordance with TCFD recommendations. A copy of H&P's 2022 Sustainability Report and related 2022 performance data can be downloaded here.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

