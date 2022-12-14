Tim Weldon Unveils the Weldon Wealth Builder System to Prepare for Retirement - 12 Week Program

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Tim Weldon, Edmonton, Alberta-based Insurance Agent is unveiling a new Weldon Wealth Builder System. The program is specifically designed to help people in debt, financially stressed, heavily taxed or overly exposed with a 12-week course.

"Getting your finances prepared for retirement, even if you're in a great financial position, can be incredibly stressful," Tim Weldon said. "For those who don't think they can retire or are stressed about looking at retirement finances, it obviously can feel like an impossible task. We know there are no shortcuts, and preparing finances is a team effort. We can get anyone prepared for retirement."

The Weldon Wealth Builder System has a four-pillar approach to retirement. The program tackles the issues faced by those in debt, worried about finances, taxed at 30% or higher, or having an at-risk portfolio. Tim and his team focus on educating their clients on a financial strategy rather than telling them what they need to do.

"I saw a lot of families who were left in a tough spot when their provider either retired or passed away," said Weldon. "When I transitioned to this industry, I was excited to be able to use this information to help others make the best decisions for their future and their families to provide an opportunity for them to leave a strong financial legacy."

To learn more, visit tweldon.experiorfinancial.com.

About Tim Weldon

Tim Weldon is a Senior Financial Associate with Experior Financial Group Inc. He's been helping families in Alberta, Canada protect their future for over 12 years with life insurance and wealth management. The focus is to work on educating clients so they can make the best decisions about their finances for the future.

780-742-3077

