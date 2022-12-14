Expanded Air Service into Bermuda

JetBlue Adds Nonstop Daily Summer Flight from LaGuardia International Airport to Bermuda

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting to Bermuda for an unforgettable island escape from the east coast just got a lot easier. This week, JetBlue announced the addition of nonstop, once-daily seasonal flights from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Bermuda (BDA). All new JetBlue routes will go on sale in January 2023. Additionally, United Airlines' service from Newark to Bermuda will start in March 2023, six weeks earlier than anticipated.

"We're thrilled to resume United Airlines service and welcome JetBlue's expanded service to Bermuda in 2023," said Erin Smith, Bermuda Tourism Authority's Chief Operations Officer. "It's a signal that as our sales and marketing efforts continue to make headway, tourism in Bermuda continues to move in the right direction — and with a 90-minute flight time between the destinations, the island will be the ideal destination for a vacation next year."

Located 650 miles east of Cape Hatteras, NC in the North Atlantic, Bermuda is a convenient and enchanting escape to kick off the New Year with activities for visitors. Whether it's running a race during the Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge Weekend (January 13-15) or carving out a customized culinary experience during Bermuda Restaurant Weeks (January 19- Febuary 28), plenty of excitement awaits travelers.

The excitement doesn't end there. Bermuda is the perfect place to rejuvenate during Spa Month in February or take in a rare sighting of humpback whales as they migrate offshore during March and April.

For more information on traveling to Bermuda visit JetBlue, United airlines, or https://www.gotobermuda.com/bermuda-arrival-card

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government, entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

