AgriCann Solutions Announces Fiscal Year-End Change

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), a reporting venture issuer providing exclusive cannabis cultivar genetics, organic production inputs and advisory services through its wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada Inc. ("CNC"), today announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31.

The Company is changing its year-end as well as that of CNC to better facilitate the audit process given the significant demand observed in recent years for audit services for companies with a year-end of December 31. As a result, the Company expects to file its audited fifteen-month fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 financial statements in late-June 2023, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

Further details regarding the change in financial year, including the Company's interim reporting periods, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change of Financial Year-End prepared in accordance with section 4.8 NI 51-102, which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created as a result of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company in 2015. AgriCann owns and operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada ("CNC"), a full-service Health Canada licensed cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, British Columbia, focused on complimenting top quality cannabis plants and genetics with strain specific coaching, grow advisory services and organic crop production inputs designed to help optimize client performance (see CNC website: www.craftnurseries.com).

