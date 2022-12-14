Global Medical Mask Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Medical Mask Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for the Product from the Healthcare Units in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Medical Mask Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medical mask market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 2.8 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 28.70%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 12.7 Billion
The rising application of medical masks in the healthcare units including hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, among others, to prevent hospital-acquired contaminations, is driving the market growth. The increasing rates of hospitalization owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to propel the demand for medical masks in the forecast period. The increasing cases of respiratory diseases are also inducing concerns among the healthcare staff. This factor is further bolstering the sales of medical masks. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the United States of America and Canada.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Medical mask is defined as a wearable equipment or gear which is designed to protect a person from infectious diseases and pathogens. Medical mask is used across almost all the healthcare units in order to maintain a hygienic and contamination-free environment. Moreover, medical masks fir loosely and prevent the wearer from spreading large droplets when coughing or sneezing.
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
• Surgical Mask
• Respirators
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
The regional markets for medical mask include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rising cases of chronic disease, such as cancer and diabetes, among others, is escalating the rates of surgeries being carried out in the hospitals. This is likely to augment the demand for medical masks in the forecast period. The rising healthcare expenditure and stringent government regulations in the emerging economies aimed towards augmenting the safety standards of healthcare units are also anticipated to be the major aiding factors for the market. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and the risks of infectious diseases associated with it are likely to aid the market growth in the forecast period. Developments like these are anticipated to spearhead the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are GE healthcare, Smiths Group Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Honeywell International Inc, and Medline Industries, LP, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
