Founder of Astrolucha, and Creator of the Netflix Original Series Selena, Launches Web3 Artists Collective

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moisés Zamora, the creator behind the global-hit Netflix series Selena, founded Astrolucha alongside Ivón Rodríguez, an entertainment and fintech executive, earlier this year. Astrolucha has the intention to fund stories outside of the traditional Hollywood system through Web3 technology that will disrupt the power systems of Hollywood financing and storytelling. Today, Zamora and Rodríguez have announced that the next step for Astrolucha is to expand their cosmic superhero universe into the gaming realm, with the launch of Astrolucha Web App.

Astrolucha launched earlier in September 2022 but is now ready to take their vision to the next stage. Following the launch of their first digital collectibles in early December, Astrolucha is developing a web-based game - with plans for mobile - based on their cosmic superheroes modeled after the notorious luchadores culture.

"The evolution of the internet and the continued increase of digital collectibles projects on the blockchain made Astrolucha's inception a no-brainer," explains Zamora. He continues, "The technology has been set to propel us into a new stage of independent filmmaking. We want to be at the forefront to champion independent creators and give them greater agency to create, promote, and complete their projects."

Astrolucha is first and foremost a community of creatives, many of them from historically maligned communities. The first collection of Astrolucha digital collectibles was hand-drawn by 16 BIPOC artists who each bring their own flavor and flare to how they draw their superheroes.

"Moisés's vision for how these pieces of digital art could be used in a positive, expansive way was inspirational. He came to it thinking about queer, black, and brown people, particularly artists, and how to expand their opportunities in incredibly hard, resistant markets, like the Hollywood studio system. He believes there is a way to use the underlying technology of digital certification as a force for change for marginalized content creators," said Phil Jimenez, two-time Eisner award-winning artist for his work in DC Comics' Wonder Woman Historia.

In its assistance in funding independent creators, Astrolucha empowers new creativity while accepting comics, graphic novels, games, podcasts, films and episodic projects. Its goal is to create curative content and to become a Web3 of distribution with creatives at the next stage of their careers.

Being an Astrolucha NFT holder allows access to its one-on-one game. Holders will submit their projects to the DAO for community-voted and community-funded projects. They will have the chance to see their project completed. Astrolucha's NFT holders will have exclusive access to premier premiers, panels with artists and filmmakers, merch, metaverse experiences, IP licensing deals and prizes.

To check out the current auction of their hand-drawn art, visit Astrolucha on OpenSea and be prepared to join this intergalactic fight club!

