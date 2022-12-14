Iron Horse Financial Unveils New Program to Help Retirees in Rural America Achieve Tax-Efficient Retirement Plans

McPherson, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Iron Horse Financial, a Kansas-based financial advising firm, is excited to announce a new program aimed at helping retirees in rural America achieve tax-efficient retirement plans.

Jaime Malm is the founder and owner of Iron Horse Financial. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Malm has a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing retirees in rural areas, including farmers and ranchers. Through her new program, she aims to provide expert advice and guidance on creating a comprehensive retirement plan that is tailored to individual needs and goals.

"I grew up on a ranch in Kansas. I come from a family of farmers and ranchers, so I understand the challenges and rewards of rural life," says Malm. "I also understand the importance of protecting your legacy and ensuring that your family is taken care of. That's why I'm so passionate about helping people create retirement plans that are tax-efficient, effective, and give peace of mind."

In addition to offering tax-efficient retirement planning, Iron Horse Financial is also dedicated to helping clients protect their legacy and ensure the financial security of their loved ones. Through their Generational Vault program, clients can create a plan to safeguard their assets, simplify income planning and pass assets on to future generations. This comprehensive approach to retirement planning allows clients to not only plan for their own financial future, but also for the financial well-being of their family. Iron Horse Financial is committed to helping clients in rural America achieve their retirement goals and build a lasting legacy for their family.

"I'm excited to be able to offer these services to my clients," says Malm. "It's been a game changer for many of them, and I love helping people achieve their goals."

For more information, contact Jaime Malm at 785-643-9526 or jaime.malm@financialpaladin.com.

Paladin Wealth, LLC (a Kansas and Minnesota Registered Investment Advisor) offers investment advisory services under the d.b.a. of Paladin Financial and Paladin Wealth. Insurance products and services offered through Iron Horse Financial. Iron Horse Financial, Paladin Wealth and their advisors are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any government agency. Iron Horse Financial and Paladin Wealth are not affiliated entities.

