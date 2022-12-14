Dairy Flavors Market to Exceed USD 3547.8 million by 2027 registering at a CAGR of 5.3% says, The Insight Partners

Availability of different varieties and taste of daily flavors projected to escalate dairy flavors market growth at CAGR of 5.3%

NEW , YORK, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dairy flavors market was valued at US$ 2223.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3547.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Dairy flavors are processed from different types of dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and cream. The organoleptic properties of dairy products, together with the image that they have among the consumers of being healthy, makes these products one of an essential ingredient in the food and beverage industry. The dairy flavors are often combined with many other characterizing flavors and deliver a completely new and unique taste to the final product. The manufacturers are very much focused towards coming up with new dairy-based flavors owing to the demand of consumers to consume organic and natural flavors.

The liquid form of dairy flavors is available in the market in bottles and tubes with their manufacturing and expiry dates mentioned on the labels. In beverages, dairy products are mainly used in liquid form as they can be mixed easily with the beverage matrix and remain stable throughout the process. The increase in the demand for liquid dairy flavors for improving the taste and quality of confectionery is expected to boost the growth of the dairy flavors market globally.

Based on form, the global dairy flavors market has been segmented into liquid, powder, and paste. In 2018, the liquid segment dominated the global dairy flavors market, owing to the availability of wide variety of dairy flavors in liquid form in the market. Melted butter is used in the formation of ghee, also known as clarified butter, which is further used as a flavor in different types of food. It not only offers flavor, but also helps in decreasing unhealthy cholesterol and improving memory. Liquid butter serves as a useful ingredient for dipping seafood and for making hollandaise and other types of sauces. Butter in liquid form can be stored in refrigerators for months.Chocolate marshmallow milk, cherry milk, and peppermint milk are some of the milk flavors that possess mouth-watering tastes and are consumed by people across the globe.

The dairy flavors market in Asia Pacific possesses the largest share in the global dairy flavors market. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to rise in the focus towards health along with growing focus toward tasty food in developed and developing countries. The consumers are willing to pay higher prices for the dairy flavors products in developed and developing countries such as India, China, and Japan due to growing disposable income amongconsumers. Consumption of dairy flavors has increased globally; the reasons for the rise in consumption are due to its role in boosting health and longevity. In recent years, cosmetic companies are focusing on formulations containing natural ingredients having antioxidant property. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the strong presence of players such as Dairy Chem Inc, The Edlong Corporation, Kerry Group, Omua Co-operative Limited and Synergy Flavors among others.

The consumers increasingly demand them with some specialty dairy products like feta cheese and flavoredyogurt. The manufacturers with the help of these dairy flavors can proffer a complete profile of taste with authentic and mouth-watering flavor to their consumers and that too at reduced manufacturing costs, which is a driving force for the dairy flavors market. The key players of dairy flavors market such as Synergy Flavors, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Kerry Group offer customized solutions to their clients depending upon their application. Themanufacturers of dairy flavors combine the dairy flavors with other natural flavors depending upon the parameters of each product. Altering diets and upsurge in the population are lowering the demand for whole milk and increasing the demand for dairy products and dairy flavors market. Despite the growing trend for healthy living, customers still prioritize taste overthe healthy living and have a weakness for a creamy taste.

