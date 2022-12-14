Success Starts Within With New Sport Psychology Resource for Athletes

New Sport Psychology Resource for Athletes.

OCRACOKE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of sports psychology is important because of the impact it has on your mind and your game. This means that no matter if you are or aren’t struggling, the work will still be beneficial to you.

“Sports psychology involves the study of how the mind impacts performance. When discussing it in an actionable sense, and by this I mean outside of research and used directly with athletes, it involves using different tools and strategies to help improve performance,” says Eli Straw, Mental Game Coach and owner of Success Starts Within LLC, providing mental training resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. “The mind cannot be separated from the body. And so, as an athlete, you must be sure your mind and body are working in harmony.”

Straw points out that a lot of times what’s between your ears turns out to be your worst enemy. Leading to distracting thoughts, self-doubt, anxiety, and many other unhelpful mindsets that lower your ability to perform at high levels.

"Through sports psychology, your mind is strengthened and turned into an asset for your game,” he explains. “Something all athletes can benefit from, no matter what sport they play or their current skill level."

He adds that there’s an increase in attention being given to the mind in sports. “No longer is it seen as purely physical for you to go out there and succeed. A strong and well developed mindset is equally important."

Sport psychology tools are essential for athletes, and Success Starts Within is now hosting a new platform for their free sport psychology resources for athletes.

The platform includes hundreds of articles that will show athletes the mental training tools they need to build a strong mindset. Mental game coach, Eli Straw, writes actionable ways any athlete can begin to make use of sport psychology techniques.

“If you are a serious athlete looking to reach your full potential, you need to be making use of sports psychology.” Eli Straw adds. “There are a tremendous amount of benefits it will have on not only yourself, but your game.

From better understanding of your thoughts and feelings, all the way to developing a more positive mindset, this type of work is crucial to your success.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.successstartswithin.com/mental-performance-coaching

About Success Starts Within

Success Starts Within provides sport psychology resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. Success Starts Within offers 1-1 mental performance coaching and mental training courses to help you build confidence, mental toughness, and all the mental skills you need to elevate your performance.

Contact Details:

PO Box 1042

Ocracoke, NC 27960

United States