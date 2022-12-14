Bestselling author Jasmine Jones followed her gut to her dream career

Her bridal styling business boomed when she started showing up authentically. She finds joy in empowering others control of their finances & their lives.

You don't have to wait until somebody gives you the opportunity. Just helping other people empower themselves, to really be in control of their life and their own future, empowers me. ” — Jasmine Jones

Jasmine Jones started doing her hair to protect herself from school kids who used to pick on her. Turns out, she was great at it and started styling the hair of friends and family. Naturally, she saw her future as a stylist and salon owner. She was on her way to buying furniture and supplies for that salon when she picked up a gig at Charleston Fashion Week, doing hair and makeup for the bridal day. That changed everything. "Even though it wasn't what I went to school for originally, bridal was calling my name!" she says. "I trusted it, and now I have a full-blown bridal hair and makeup team. Every time I follow my gut, there's always a huge reward, and it just feels like this is where I'm supposed to be."However, Jasmine's path from fashion week to entrepreneur was not smooth. Trying to break into the bridal business, she applied for jobs at the highest-end salons in Charleston. Her résumé was so impressive, that she would get job offers over the phone. But then she'd show up for the in-person interview. "It would go from having the job over the phone and 'When can you start?' to 'We want to make sure that whoever is part of our team is the right fit and that they blend with our current stylists.'" Translation: They didn't have any African-American stylists on their teams. "I just got tired of being overqualified but being disqualified because of my skin color," Jasmine says.So she turned away from those closed doors and made her own door. "Some things that I really had to get over were that I was young and I had a lot of mindset blocks," she recalls. "Nobody looked like me, everybody had been in the industry for years. I had to be bold and confident in what I was there to do and release any self-judgment that was making me think that I wasn't qualified." In the end, creating her own lane is what led to her success. "I started showing up as my true self. I stopped trying to look like, sound like, talk like, be like everyone else," she says. "And that is truly when my business started to skyrocket." Now, she is not only running a thriving bridal business, but she is also coaching other bridal stylists on starting and scaling their businesses. "Everything I'm doing gets me so excited. I just got off a call with one of my clients and it gave me so much energy. My purpose is tied to so many other people, whether they just hear a word of inspiration from me or I show them how to do social media or create a business system or whatever it is. That's what keeps me going."Keep up with Jasmine's bridal artistry on social media @BeautyandtheNetwork and learn about her coaching business at her website: www.alter-image.com/bized . You can also read much more of Jasmine's advice in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.

