Indiamart owned Busy Infotech Launches 3 New Subscription Products for Busy Accounting Software
These new subscription products will go alongside the perpetual licenses for Busy Accounting Software, and will provide a lower priced option to consumers.
New age businesses prefer low capex, asset light models.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busy Infotech Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, has launched 3 new subscription options for their flagship product, Busy Accounting Software. These new subscription plans will be available to customers along with the existing perpetual license products. Busy is a desktop based accounting software used by many small businesses to manage their business accounting activities.
— Arpit Tandon, Senior Marketing Manager, Busy Infotech Private Limited
"Up to this point, we only offered perpetual licenses that catered to consumer mindsets of high capex but low operational expenses'. But new age businesses prefer low capex, asset light models. We are delighted to announce that with the launch of these new subscription plans, we will be able to offer a worthy solution for business accounting at a lower price point to small business owners" said Arpit Tandon, Senior Marketing Manager at Busy Infotech Private Limited.
Currently, Busy provides 4 versions of perpetual licenses, as under:
Express Version is 100% free accounting software with limited but sufficient functionalities for those who are in the nascent stage of their business and have a minimal operational requirement.
Basic version comes with minimal set of features covering Invoicing, Accounting, Basic Inventory and Statutory Reports. It is meant for shopkeepers and small businesses whose main requirement is invoicing, book keeping and compliance.
Standard version comes with advanced features and is meant for medium level businesses. It has all the features of Basic edition plus a lot of other business management features like Automatic Generation of E-Way Bills & E-Invoices, Order / Quotation / Challan Management, Multiple Units of Items, Item Barcode / POS Billing, Direct SMS / Email facility and much more. These features are purely business management features and are meant to enhance business productivity.
Enterprise version is meant for companies which are larger in size and normally have multiple branches/locations or a lot of users using Busy. It has all the features of Standard edition along with other enterprise features like Multi-Branch / Location Management, Enquiry / Support Management, Voucher Approval System, Payroll Management, exhaustive checks and controls and much more required in a distributed environment for collaborative working.
For each paid license, Busy has now launched a corresponding subscription plan, as under:
Blue - same features as Basic Plan
Saffron - same features as Standard Plan
Emerald - same features as Enterprise Plan
While all the features are same between the subscription and perpetual license, there may be some differences going forward, according to the company.
The pricing for the new subscription plans is as under:
Blue - Single User license is priced at Rs. 3,600 for an annual license
Blue - Multi User license is priced at Rs. 9,000 for an annual license
Saffron - Single User license is priced at Rs. 6,300 for an annual license
Saffron - Multi User license is priced at Rs. 15,750 for an annual license
Emerald - Single User license is priced at Rs. 9,000 for an annual license
Emerald - Multi User license is priced at Rs. 22,500 for an annual license
Busy Infotech has also released a set of guidelines regarding the use of their subscription products, as seen below:
All subscription products come with only online, phone-based installation & support. Onsite installation & support will be charged extra. This will be communicated to end customers in all official communication from company & partners.
Customers can upgrade from one subscription product to another.
Customers cannot upgrade from one subscription product to another perpetual license product, and vice versa. Once a customer starts from one line of product (Perpetual License or Subscription), upgrades for that are possible only in that line of product.
One customer can subscribe to both subscription & perpetual license products. For example - the customer can take Basic Perpetual License for one office and Blue Subscription for another office.
Subscription products are available only in multiples of one year (and not available for 3 months, 6 months etc.)
About Busy Infotech Private Limited
BUSY INFOTECH PVT LTD was founded by Dinesh Kumar Gupta and his younger brother Rajesh Gupta, primarily to focus on development and marketing of business accounting software under the trademark of BUSY. The same was incorporated on 12th of Aug, 1997.
After getting his engineering degree in 1987, Dinesh spent 3 years working in different capacities in IT Industry - 2 years as an R&D Engineer with a PC Manufacturing Company and 1 year as a Customer Support Engineer with an IT Solutions Company. Being in the IT Industry environment for 3 years, he understood very early that Computers and Software could provide considerable benefits to businessmen in managing their business operations. The value proposition was evident in his mind as the adoption of computers and software was in nascent stage in India at that time. Seeing this as an opportunity, he decided to start his own business, by the name of Digitronics India, in 1990 with the focus on Computer Sales & Maintenance, and Custom Software Development.
Later on, in 1991, his younger brother Rajesh Gupta also joined him. Rajesh focused mainly on software development business leading to strengthening and growth of Custom Software Development business. More importantly, the exposure to understanding the requirements of so many businesses over next 2 years, led to the company gaining a good grasp of the problems faced by MSMEs. It was realized that there was a huge demand for business accounting automation from MSMEs, but they needed a product which was capable of managing not just their accounts but other business processes also, like Inventory / Invoicing / Taxation etc. This led to the creation of the first version of BUSY in September 1993.
In the initial years, BUSY gained popularity due to its key differentiators such as Sales Tax Reports, Invoicing and Inventory etc. which were not present in the competitive software. Due to these differentiators, BUSY got instant acceptance not only from the Users but also from the Tax Practitioners. The initial versions of BUSY software were MS-DOS based.
