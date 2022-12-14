Temperature Sensor Market worth $6.9 Billion by 2020 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Temperature Sensor Market Drivers Growing Popularity of Fitness Products

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Temperature Sensor Market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2020, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. The shift towards digitalization in electronics has led to the rise of IoT and IIoT which has further fueled the growth of the Temperature sensors. Furthermore, the digital revolution in the sensing industry has enhanced the manufacturers to design and develop new temperature sensors that utilize a digital interface with low interface. In addition, the growing use of temperature sensors in the industrial marketplace are further anticipating the growth of the Temperature sensors market during the forecast period. The major growth drivers that impact the Temperature Sensors market are new technological advancements in Petrochemical Industry. Growing huge demand of medical sensors due to rise in the number of diseases elevate the growth of the thermistor type of temperature sensor. The another foremost driver for temperature sensors in consumer electronics is the substantial growth of tablets and mobile phones due to Research and Development immense innovations. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/123/Global-Temperature-Sensors-Market.html

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, the Temperature Sensors market was dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the growth of the manufacturing and consumer electronics industry in the countries such as China and India.

2. The demand for consumer electronic products such as wearable’s including fitness trackers are highly enhancing the growth of the Temperature sensors market. moreover, the growing demand for smart homes including enhanced consumer electronic products such as refrigerators, air conditioning and so on are highly propelling the market’s growth.

3. With the increasing demand for internet of things (IoT) powered devices including thermostats and the connected home, crop/livestock monitors, as well as industrial machinery as part of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are further expanding the market’s growth .

4. The major drawback that is hampering the growth of the market is designing of the Temperature sensors, which require enhanced skill workforce.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=123

Segmental Analysis:

1. Consumer Electronics segment held the largest market share in the Temperature Sensors market in 2020 at 18.9%. As people nowadays are highly relying on consumers electronic products such as mobile devices including wearable’s, phones, handheld gaming consoles and so on.

2. Digital Temperature sensors account for a large share of the market at 39.2% in 2020. Sophisticated safety systems and pervasive electronic systems have affected almost every sector of the automobile operations from engines to seat controls.

3. In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Temperature Sensor market with a share of more than 40.1%, followed by North America and Europe. As countries such as China and Industries has major manufacturing industries which has fueled the demand for Temperature sensors market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Temperature Sensor industry are -

1. Maxim

2. Analog

3. Microchip

4. NXP

5. ON Semiconductor

Click on the following link to buy the Temperature Sensor Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=123

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Digital Temperature Sensor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19118/digital-temperature-sensor-market

B. RTD Temperature Sensors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18871/rtd-temperature-sensors-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062