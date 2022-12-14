Food and Beverage Temperature Sensor Market Size to Boost $6.2 Billion By 2020 | CAGR 12% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Food and Beverage Temperature Sensor Market Drivers Rising Adoption of Temperature Sensors in Automation

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food and Beverage Temperature Sensor Market size accounted for $6.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR of 12% during forecast period 2021 to 2026. Sensors for measuring the temperature of a material or a medium for a specified set of requirements make up temperature sensors systems. Sensors such as this play an important role in a variety of applications, including maintaining a specific temperature range for equipment used to store process and raw food, clean other equipment, and manufacture hot liquids. Increasing demand for industrial automation products, growth of process automation industry and the increasing usage in wireless communication are the key growth factors for temperature sensors. Moreover, new technical advances in the Food and Beverage Industry are significant growth factors for the Food and Beverage Temperature Sensor Market. The growing popularity of thermistor temperature sensor in the beverage vertical owing to the rising need for temperature and safety sensors propels the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. IoT has open path for new set of applications such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and others. The implementation of these applications require temperature such as thermostats, thus driving the market.

2. Emerging applications such as temperature stabilization in food and beverage processes are projected to drive market growth for temperature sensors.

3. Temperature sensors are projected to be in high demand in APAC due to rising industrial automation, particularly in the food and beverage sectors.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Infrared Sensor segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Utilization of contactless monitoring of temperature distributions and profiles with industrial thermographic cameras in process temperature measurement benefits the market growth.

2. Food segment held the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growing popularity of automation, as well as the growing demand for smart wearables, are some of the major reasons driving the growth of the temperature sensors market.

3. APAC region is estimated to witness the highest market growth rate of CAGR 12.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The market growth in this region is attributed to growing application of temperature sensors in beverage end user vertical.

4. In 2020, China’s Jiuyou Fund had announced of investing an amount of SEK 40 million ($ 4 million) in a Swedish based plastic passive infrared sensor manufacturer, JonDeTech Sensors AB.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food and Beverage Temperature Sensor industry are -

1. TE Connectivity

2. Texas Instrument

3. On Semiconductor

4. Honeywell International, Inc

5. ABB Group

