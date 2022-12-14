Control Valves Market Size to Hit $6.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Control Valves Market Drivers Adoption of IoT Technology is Enhancing the Performance of Control Valves in Process Industries

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Control Valves Market size was $6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growth of the Control Valves market can be attributed to the increasing application of control valves in food & beverage, oil and gas, utilities, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the process industries. The Global process automation control valve market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the emergence of industry 4.0, there is high adoption of actuator valves, pneumatic solenoid valves and other valves for process automation. According to IoT Analytics, Less than 30% of manufacturers report extensive adoption for Industry 4.0 in 2021. However, this number is expected to rise rapidly. The growing demand for plant safety in manufacturing industries coupled with growing concern for personnel safety has led to the increasing deployment of hydaulic Control Valves and flow control devices. Automatic hydronic balancing, temperature stability, high control authority and pnematic actuator longevity by reducing the amount of movement are the main aspects that are projected to boost the demand for pressure-independent control ball valves and axial flow valves during the forecast period. Increasing demand for HVAC systems from a number of industries contributes to the increased market size of the control diaphragm valves and plug valves. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10625/control-valves-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Control Valves market owing to high adoption of automation technologies in industries combined with stringent regulations in 2021.

2. Implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence and automation technologies in manufacturing industries have been increasing the deployment of control valves. Integration of control valve actuators with these technologies set to drive the market.

3. Growing trend for digitalization and automation in conventional plants is leading to higher demand for control valves, thereby increasing the market growth.

4. High investment for adoption of automation technologies in industries is a major challenge which hampers the growth of the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=10625

Segmental Analysis:

1. Actuators dominated the process automation control market with a major share 43.6% in 2021. Introduction of IoT and automation technologies in various industries is set to propel the demand for Control Valves.

2. North America region led the Control Valves market in terms of revenue share, and held 35.4% share in 2021 due to technological advancements and growing demand for cutting edge instrument across different industry verticals in the region.

3. The Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In this industry, control valves are used mainly for managing steam which is the most critical component in food processing

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Control Valves industry are -

1. Emerson Electric Co

2. Flowserve Corporation

3. Weir Group

4. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

5. Honeywell International Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Control Valves Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=10625

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Automotive Solenoid Valve Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9594/automotive-solenoid-valves-market-research-analysis-report.html

B. India Solenoid Valves Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18189/india-solenoid-valves-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062