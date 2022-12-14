Global Veterinary Imaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.4% By 2028
Veterinary imaging is crucial in the diagnostic and treatment of multiple veterinary conditions and this is expected to be the prime factor driving veterinary imaging market potential through 2028. The increasing number of companion animals and increasing pet ownership will further cement the veterinary imaging market stance in the coming years.
Government initiatives to promote veterinary health and increasing research and development in the veterinary imaging market are expected to further boost the veterinary imaging market potential over the forecast period. The rising popularity of benefits offered by companion animals and increasing recommendations by medical professionals will further boost the demand for pet care.
Veterinary imaging companies are trying to reduce the cost of their offering as they are priced very highly in the global veterinary imaging market landscape which slows down the global veterinary imaging market pace and is anticipated to be a major constraint to growth over the forecast period.
Lack of focus on animal healthcare in the 2020 pandemic due to adverse conditions resulted in a negative growth trend for the veterinary imaging market. Lockdown restrictions caused multiple veterinary clinics and hospitals to close down and hence resulting in a slow down of sales of veterinary imaging equipment in this era.
The veterinary imaging market is expected to make a comeback in the post-pandemic era as multiple pet owners flock to get their pets the delayed treatment that was not done due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sales of veterinary imaging are expected to see a hike at a steady pace as the world returns to normal operating procedures and we see a major change in trends for animal healthcare across the world.
The global veterinary imaging market is segregated based on animal type, product type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. Based on End user, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into Veterinary Clinics and Diagnostic Centers, Veterinary Hospitals and Academic Institutions. The veterinary clinics segment is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period owing to the rising number of veterinary clinics being established across the world. The veterinary hospital segment is also expected to see a steady increase in demand in the global veterinary imaging market landscape.
North America region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global veterinary imaging industry landscape. An increasing number of companion animals, rising focus on veterinary care, increasing pet ownership, presence of key veterinary imaging equipment manufacturers, and supportive government initiatives to boost awareness about animal health are some of the major factors propelling the veterinary imaging market landscape in this region over the forecast period.
Key players functioning in the global veterinary imaging market include GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Epica Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US), MinXray Inc. (US), Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging (UK), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (China), Sonoscape Medical Corp. (China), and Reproscan (US).
Recent developments:
In September 2021, Canon Inc. a leading optics company based in japan announced the signiing of an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc to make it a Canon owned firm. This will advance the imaging and radiation detection business of Canon and will help in advancing its veterinary imaging product portfolio as well.
Global veterinary imaging market is segmented as follows:
By Animal type
Small Companion Animals
Large Animals
Other Animals
By Product Type
Veterinary Imaging Instruments
Radiography (X-RAY)
Computed Radiography Systems
Direct Radiography Systems
Film-based Radiography Systems
Ultrasound Imaging Systems
2D Ultrasound Imaging Systems
3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging Systems
Doppler Ultrasound Imaging Systems
Computed Tomography Imaging Systems
Stationary Multi-slice Computed Tomography Systems
Portable Computed Tomography Systems
Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems
Other Imaging Systems
Veterinary Imaging Reagents
X-RAY and CT Contrast Reagents
MRI Contrast Reagents
Ultrasound Contrast Reagents
Veterinary Imaging Software
By Therapeutic Area
Orthopedics & Traumatology
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Dentistry
Other Therapeutic Areas
By End user
Veterinary Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Veterinary Hospitals and Academic Institutions
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
