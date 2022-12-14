UAE Facilities Management Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~14% between 2022F - 2026F owning to increased focus towards green initiatives, smart buildings and hike in commercial property leasing: Ken Research

The report covers UAE fast growing facility management companies, UAE Commercial Facility Management, Residential Facility Management, Facility Management Infrastructure, Facility Management Soft and Hard services, In-House Facility Management, Outsourced Facility Management, Facility Management Bundles, Facility Management Trends, Challenges Facility Management UAE, Leading Facility Management Companies, Competitors in UAE Facility Management, Best Facilities Management In Dubai, Multi-Services Facilities Management Company, Top 5 facility management companies.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Facility Management Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increased focus on green initiatives, smart buildings and energy management, hike in commercial property leasing. There are several players in the UAE Facility Management market some of which are Emrill, Transguard, Deyaar, EMAAR etc.

Mega Projects, aiming to improve infrastructure, and cater to the growing population including expats shall act as a major growth driver.

The technology integration will add to the Facilities Services being more adaptive as the data being collected currently would have more applicability in the coming time.

High growth in the tourism, real estate and construction industry is bringing about more requirement for Facilities Management across the emirates.

Hike in commercial property leasing: Revenue generated from extending Facilities Management Services to Commercial projects is estimated to contribute to the highest share to the overall facilities management market in 2026E. The hike in commercial property leasing and usage as companies shift their offices to the UAE and more businesses are setup shall lead to a higher requirement of facilities services in the emirates.

Changing technological landscape: Integration of more localised players among others in the ecosystem will also contribute in enhancing the supply for Soft Services providers for the projects. Revenue generated from Soft Services will account for the majority share in 2026E out of the overall revenue generated by Facilities Management market. The revenue share of Soft Services will increase by 10% in between 2022 and 2026E due to the higher demand for sanitation and cleaning services and technical services under Hard Services being handled by the technological capabilities.

Increasing demand for sanitation: Housekeeping Services which include Cleaning, High-Level cleaning, Concierge, Pest Control etc. will contribute to the majority share to the overall facilities management market in 2026E on the basis of revenue generated. Security services would majorly be digitised and would contribute much less to the revenue generation. Furthermore, demand for Landscaping is also expected to decrease in between 2022 and 2026F based on the automation of the service and more focus on Housekeeping in the on-coming years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ United Arab Emirates Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven by rapid real estate expansion and tourism infrastructure development ” by Ken Research observed that UAE facilities market is an emergent market in UAE at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The high growth in the tourism, real estate and construction industry bringing about more requirement for Facilities Management across the emirates, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The UAE Facilities Management market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% in between 2023F and 2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

UAE Facilities Management Market

By Companies (by Revenue):

Tafawuq Facilities Management

Farnek Services LLC

EFS Facilities Services

Imdaad LLC

By End Users (by Revenue)

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

By Services (by Revenue)

Soft services

Hard services

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Personnel (by Revenue)

In-House

Outsourced

By outsourced FM (by Revenue)

Integrated FM

Bundles

Singles

Key Target Audience:-

Logistics Companies

Bankers and associations

Investment firms

Fintech companies

Venture capitalists

Western conglomerates

Multi-national Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Energy Management Firms

Visit this Link Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historic Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022F– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Facilities management Providers

Tafawuq Facilities Management

Farnek Services LLC

EFS Facilities Services

Imdaad LLC

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

UAE Facilities Management Market Overview

UAE Healthcare Overview

Ecosystem of UAE Facilities Management Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of UAE Facilities Management Market

End User Analysis of UAE Facilities Management Market

Consumer Journey in UAE Facilities Management Market

Consumer Pain Points in UAE Facilities Management Market

Industry Analysis of UAE Facilities Management Market

SWOT Analysis of UAE Facilities Management Market

Key Growth Drivers in Dental Service Market in UAE

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in UAE Facilities Management Market

Regulatory Framework in UAE Facilities Management Market

Competitive Landscape in in UAE Facilities Management Market

Market Share of Major Facilities Management Providers in UAE Facilities Management Market

Detailed Analysis on UAE Facilities Management Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2016-2021; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2021-2026F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

UAE Facility Management Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Kuwait Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure

Kuwait Facility Management Market has experienced an irregular growth rate over the period 2018-2021, with a sudden decline in 2020 due to COVID-19 and certain regulations imposed by the Government of Kuwait that interfered in the normal functioning of the industry. The Kuwait Facility Management Market experienced growth in 2021 due to increase in demand for the services by commercial sector. Factors such as cost effectiveness, Technological advancement and Increased Public Spending on infrastructure and Sustainability driving the overall Facility Management Market in Kuwait.

Egypt Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure

Egypt’s Real Estate Market is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets due to government support initiatives and the rising younger population. The construction sector is a major contributor to the GDP of the country, the high growth rate of construction further boosted the demand for services Egypt Facility Management market is at the growing stage with huge profitability potential marked by the presence of 50+ Facility Management Service providers and increasing. The Market has experienced a robust growth rate over the period 2020-2021, with a sudden rise in 2021 due to COVID-19. Demand for facility management services was driven by commercial and real estate expansion, rising awareness among the clients regarding the importance of maintenance services for sustainable buildings. The market continues to be attractive because of higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals and customized contracts.

KSA Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by the government initiatives to promote Tourism along with Saudi Vision 2030 and infrastructure developments in the country

Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Market is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets due to government support initiatives and rising younger population. The Capital city of Riyadh has the highest existing and upcoming stock of office and residential space in the country. KSA Facility Management market is at the growing stage with huge profitability potential marked with the presence of 50+ Facility Management Service providers and increasing. The Market has experienced a robust growth rate over the period 2020-2021, with a sudden rise in 2021 due to COVID-19 and certain regulations imposed by the Government of KSA that interfered with the normal functioning of the industry. Demand for facility management services was driven by commercial and real estate expansion, rising awareness among the clients regarding importance of maintenance services for sustainable buildings. The market continues to be attractive because higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals and customized contracts.

Qatar Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure

Qatar Facility Management Market is currently at the growing stage owing to growing trend amongst clients opting for integrated facility management and single services, heavy investment in new technologies. The market has registered a positive growth over the historical period 2016-2021 owing to the growth in commercial and residential real estate. The construction sector is a major contributor to GDP of the country, high growth rate of construction further boosted the demand for services. The market continues to be attractive because higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals, customized contracts.

Chile Facility Management Market Outlook to 2023 – By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and Others); By Hard Services (Electromechanical Services, Operations and Maintenance Services, Fire Safety and Security Systems); By Integrated Services; and By End User Sectors (Industrial and Public Infrastructure, Retail and Commercial, Hospitality and Residential)

Chile facility management market was observed in its growing stage. The market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the review period of 5 years from 2013 to 2018. This growth was supported by increasing investor activities, cost control measures, greater demand from many end user sectors, adoption of sustainable practices and technological advances, along with the rising demand for commercial and industrial sector in the country, wherein market players catered to the needs of the clients for both hard services and soft services. Growth of the construction industry, owing to the government’s plan with respect to the development of transport infrastructure, energy and utilities coupled with affordable housing and investments in sea ports, railway lines, and special economic zones has triggered the demand for facility management services in the country. Integrated services segment is the largest contributor to the industry in terms of the revenues during the year 2018.

