U.S. Service Members Volunteer at a Bahrain Learning Center

More than 15 enlisted service members from U.S. military commands in Bahrain volunteered at the Regional Institute for Active Learning (RIA) in Adliya where they interacted with students and beautified outdoor facilities.

“I find joy in giving back to the community,” said Construction Electrician 2nd Class Quennie Galarpe, one of the volunteers.

After helping RIA staff clear weeds and clean windows, service members interacted with students and staff by helping organize teaching materials and assist with learning activities.

“Learning something from the local community is something we all can bring back to our respective commands and families and share with them the rewarding experience of the event,” said Galarpe.

Founded in 1999, RIA is a non-profit learning center that specializes in the academic and social development of children with special needs.

Over the past year, service members in the U.S. 5th Fleet operating area have coordinated more than 50 community service events with hundreds of volunteers. Efforts have included the donation of educational, medical and personal care items to organizations that support communities in need.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.